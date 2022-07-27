Do you like your wings slathered in a buttery garlic Parmesan sauce, or dry rubbed with Old Bay? How about a nice Buffalo sauce?

With National Chicken Wing Day coming up this Friday, there's no wrong way to celebrate, so long as you've got a wing in each hand.

We recently asked LNP|LancasterOnline readers to weigh in on all-things wings, from sauce preferences to the best restaurants in the county to score a delicious dozen. More than 80 people answered the survey through our website and several dozen people also contributed to the discussion in our Facebook comments.

Here are the results.

Drumsticks, flats or boneless?

Those who answered the survey prefer flats by a small margin. Out of the 90 readers who participated in the survey, 32 preferred flats, 29 preferred drumsticks, 28 readers have no preference between the two, and one reader prefers boneless wings.

Sauced or dry?

Readers like to get their hands dirty — 80% of readers who answered the survey said they prefer a saucy wing.

About 12% of readers prefer their wings dry-rubbed, and 8% of readers say they like their wings dry, but dipped in sauce.

More than 65 readers told us their specific sauce preferences.

Most readers like a spicy wing, with hot, buffalo, medium or mild hot sauces making up the vast majority of survey answers. Garlic Parmesan wings are universally loved, too.

Some readers, however, prefer a different type of sauce on their wings, like garlic teriyaki, chocolate hot, sweet and sour BBQ and tropical sauces, among others.

Best places to get wings

Here are the best places to get wings in Lancaster County, according to readers on the survey and in our Facebook comment section.

The Cat's Meow

This long-time Manheim fixture serves a dozen spicy wings for $11.50, with the option to get ranch or blue cheese sauces, or extra wing sauce, for extra.

One reader said, "Great people there first of all! The wings are always the way that I prefer them. Crispy outside and moist inside."

Votes received: 25

More information: The Cat's Meow, 215 S. Charlotte St., Manheim | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-664-3370 | Website

Beanie's Bar and Grill

Beanie's boasts an impressive sauce list for its wings, featuring typical favorites like garlic Parmesan and mild sauces, as well as some more unusual options like salt and vinegar, honey strawberry, cucumber wasabi and peanut butter teriyaki sauces.

One reader said, "Been going there for roughly twenty years. Over 100 different kinds of wings and if they don't have the flavor on the menu they'll try to make it."

Votes received: 19

More information: Beanie's Bar and Grill, 78 W. Main St., Mount Joy | Hours: Sunday to Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. | 717-653-0201 | Website

Joe's Famous Wings and Wieners

Joe's Famous Wings and Wieners features lots of wing sauce options, with the option for customers to build their own wing sampler pack with different flavors of sauces. Some unique sauce options include cool taco ranch, sudden death and Thai peanut.

One reader said, "Absolutely best most quality wings period. Absolutely no competition."

Votes received: 15

More information: Joe's Famous Wings and Wieners, 56 W. Main St., Leola | Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday | 717-556-0676 | Website

American Bar and Grill

Lancaster city tavern American Bar & Grill serves jumbo wings with traditional sauces, as well as some unique standouts like Caribbean, chipotle bacon maple and hot BBQ Cajun.

One reader said, "Great wing sauces and flavors with hardy size wings coupled with fantastic beer selection."

Votes received: 14

More information: American Bar & Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Lancaster | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-394-8021 | Website

Mick's All American Pub

Mick's serves wings with more than 15 sauce options, including unconventional picks like habanero reaper and Maryland dry.

One reader said, "Big wings, I like garlic parm, and they get the proportion right."

Votes received: 4

More information:

- Mick's All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-435-9696 | Website

- Mick's All American Pub, 542 Airport Road, Lititz | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-517-8288 | Website

- Mick's All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Mount Joy | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | 717-653-1220 | Website

Trio Bar & Grill

Trio Bar & Grill features wings with mostly traditional sauce choices, like medium, garlic Parmesan and Old Bay.

One reader said, "Very large and tasty wings with a variety of flavors."

Votes received: 4

More information: Trio Bar & Grill, 3707 Marietta Ave., West Hempfield Township | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday | 717-285-0888 | Website

Stubby's Bar & Grill

Stubby's Bar & Grill features several classic wing flavors, including BBQ, hot, garlic and Cajun.

One reader said, "Big wings, nice variety of sauces, ability to pick flats or drums even though I have no preference, and a great atmosphere with the BEST bartenders."

Votes received: 3

More information:

- Stubby's Bar & Grille, 254 E. Frederick St., Lancaster | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-394-1635 | Website

- Stubby's Bar & Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Lancaster | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-844-9990 | Website

Mosby's Pub

Mosby's Pub features a wide variety of wing sauce options, including classics like garlic Parmesan and BBQ, as well as some untraditional favorites like lemon pepper, General Tso's and sweet Thai chili.

One reader said, "Best wings I’ve ever had."

Votes received: 4

More information: Mosby's Pub, 215 E. Main St., Mount Joy | Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday | 717-653-5775 | Website

Honorable mentions

Here are restaurants that got at least one nomination from LNP readers.

- 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster. 717-208-3658.

- Black Gryphon, 54 Mt. Gretna Road, Elizabethtown. 717-367-1859.

- Brunnerville Hotel, 1301 Front St., Lititz. 717-626-7300.

- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2065 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster. 717-553-5472.

- Burley Bar, 417 W. Grant St., Lancaster. 717-478-8472.

- Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge, 445 Chestnut St., Columbia. 717-684-6851.

- Dominion Pizza, 938 Columbia Ave., Lancaster. 717-481-5544.

- End Zone Bar & Grill, 45 W. High St., Elizabethtown. 717-367-7129.

- Joy's Tavern, 62 W. Main St., Mount Joy. 717-928-4857.

- It's Just Wings, 1525 Manheim Pike, Lancaster. 469-663-4299.

- Lancaster Brewing Company, 302 N. Plum St., Lancaster. 717-391-6258.

- Lancaster Dispensing Company, 33-35 N. Market St., Lancaster. 717-299-4602.

- Lucky Dog Cafe, 1942 Columbia Ave., Lancaster. 717-392-9208.

- McCleary's Pub, 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225.

- O'Halloran's Irish Pub, 764 High St., Lancaster. 717-393-3051.

- Prince of Subs, 147 S. Prince St., Lancaster. 717-397-0965.

- Riverside Camping Association, 730 E. Strawberry St., Lancaster. 717-397-5698.

- Rocky's BBQ, 28 N. 3rd St., Columbia. 717-420-7405.

- Scooter's Restaurant & Bar, 921 Lititz Pike, Lititz. 717-627-5666.

- Vic's Wayside Inn, 2645 E. Lincoln Highway, Ronks. 717-687-9186.