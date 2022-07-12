Every once in a while, an outlandish dessert stands out and just begs to be tried.

Such was the case when I learned about a unique flavor of a dessert staple in Lancaster County.

Several weeks back, I saw a post on the Root’s Country Market & Auctions Facebook page with a simple declaration: “Mountain Dew whoopie pies are back for the summer! See you at the Sweet Spot in Area #1!”

And there, pictures in front of three cans of Dew, was what looked like a whoopie pie that looked like it soaked in Shrek’s swamp. The greenish hue looked patently unnatural, and yet something about it seemed so...alluring?

I had to have it.

Perhaps it’s from the glut of strange Mountain Dew flavors and varieties that I’ve been seeing lately, but Dew does seem to be having a minor moment this summer. Check the racks of your local Turkey Hill and you’ll find bottles of “Mtn. Dew Baja Blast,” formerly only available at fine Taco Bell establishments, and something called “Mtn. Dew Flamin’ Hot,” a Hellish concoction that I will address later.

Thanks to a comprehensive article from my LNP|LancasterOnline colleague Erin Negley, I know the Dew Pie dates to at least 2018, and clearly its legend has only grown from there.

I ventured to Root’s on what would wind up being its busiest day in June. On my way into the building, I saw a guy in a tank top and shorts taking swigs from a mostly empty two-liter of standard Mountain Dew, so I knew I was in the right place, at the right time. The Sweet Spot stand is notable for featuring some 30 types of whoopie pies, with everything from the standard chocolate and frosting to a wide range of “Boozy Pies.”

I bought two Dew Pies – one for the fridge and another for the freezer, as the comments on the initial Facebook post had several people swearing that frozen is the way to go. On my way home, I stopped and purchased a bottle of the Mtn. Dew Flamin’ Hot, because, well, I’m already ingesting a bizarre Dew-based concoction, so what’s one more?

First thing’s first – no, the whoopie pies don’t have actual Mountain Dew in them. Rochelle Boone, a third-generation baker who has been making whoopies for over 26 years, told me that when she seeks to replicate a flavor, it’s the result of lots of trials and testing.

“The color throws you off,” Boone says by phone about Mountain Dew. “It's green, but it'sdefinitely not heavy in lime. What I always tell people is that it's a citrus blend. I think they use the three citruses, but I couldn't tell you for sure, but that's what I choose to do. It's a citrus blend of lemon, lime and orange, and other than that, I just kind of wing it. That's my personality, unfortunately and fortunately.”

Boone was raised Mennonite and says that as she grew up, Dew was a staple for teenage boys looking to quench their thirst in the summertime, which is partially why the Dew Pie is only available in the summertime. Once summer ends, County residents will have to look forward to the East Lampeter Fair at the end of September, as that is the only non-Roots event that Boone will create this specific type of whoopie pie for.

“Somehow, in my weird brain that I was born with, I wondered what a Mountain Dew whoopie pie would taste like?” Boone continues. “I'm not a Mountain Dew drinker, but I bought some to try it and see what I thought about it, ‘could I make a flavor profile out of that?’ It was a lot of trials. You have to try the different flavors together, you know. ‘Is that close, is this close?’ I wouldn't say I'm necessarily spot-on, but I think it has the vibe.”

And it does.

Even just unwrapping the whoopie pie from its plastic unleashes the strong citrus flavors that Boone pumps into each homemade pie. For not actually being made with Dew, there’s really nothing else that the flavor could be mistaken for upon that first bite. While the refrigerated version stayed cool, it began to lose its shape in the heat of summer. But this is where the freezer version really shined. The whoopie pie not only stayed cold, but together in one, creamy piece. The further you get into the Dew Pie, the more it feels like it began life as a dare of some sort. And to my surprise, Boone didn’t necessarily disagree with that concept during our follow-up phone call.

“I think people try it because it's a curiosity, you know?” says Boone. “They're curious, they're not really sure, but it's for someone in the group that's adventurous. It hits a sub-group of people that like to try new or different things, something out of what they could conceptualize, perhaps.”

While it’s already difficult to describe what actual Mountain Dew tastes like, it’s that much harder to get at an approximation of that initial strange taste. The citrus is absolutely there, as is the tender feeling of the whoopie pie itself. It’s just...different, but in a positive way.

Two Dew Pies did not make me a convert to this particular concept, but I will be freezing all whoopie pies from here on out. However, I very much agree with Boone’s concept of trying a weird type of food even if you know in your heart that your taste buds might not agree with it.

And of course, the million-dollar question – what does Boone think of her own creation? In my mind, it had the potential to be a “Dr. Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s Monster” situation, but Boone’s own answer makes much more sense.

“Anybody in the restaurant business will tell you, you get tired of the product, because you're around it all the time and smell it all the time,” Boone says. “So, it's fun for me to create new ones because it's something new to eat for me, and then for our customers, too, because they're always looking for something a little bit different, which is why they come to me.”

Mt. Dew Flamin' Hot During my taste test, I decided to attempt to wash down the first whoopie pie with a few sips of the Mt. Dew Flamin’ Hot. That decision was a bad one. I am a sucker for every once in a while, I’ll convince myself that I want some Doritos or Cheetos that fit the label. But in drink form, it feels wrong. So, so wrong. Even before you take your first sip, the bottle tries to give you a warning in its own way, by declaring that the contents of this drink contain what appears to be a flame-laden approximation of the old Thrasher Skateboard flamehead logo, letting you know that this drink is both “hot” and “edgy.” Metallic. Sour, Cinnamon-y. These are adjectives to describe the taste, and “hot” isn’t one of them. It could be that one would need to drink the whole bottle to achieve a real hotness, but I wouldn’t know, because I only made it through a few sips before I had to put the bottle down. In my drink, and I realized I could do more than that. Just below the calorie count, PepsiCo was kind enough to print an email address and phone number, with the caption “We’re here to help.” Feeling like I really needed help in that moment, I called the number and reached a human named Erin, in what was the fastest customer support help I’ve ever received in my life. Erin informed me that my reaction to the drink was not irregular, as it has been fairly divisive since it first hit store shelves earlier this year. Instead, Erin informed me of all sorts of other flavors of Dew that have popped up in recent years, including an online-only “Cake Smash” variant and a Christmastime “Gingerbread Snap” kind, the latter of which I have to assume would be the modern-day equivalent of receiving coal in one’s stocking. For Erin’s money, the Great White Whale of Dew flavors is a “Thrashed Apple” type that is, for reasons unknown, only available at the Kroger supermarket chain (fear not, the closest one is in Newark, Delaware, so it can’t hurt you here). After an amiable 15-minute chat, I let Erin return to her job, presumably consoling other people who have experienced “Mtn. Dew Flamin’ Hot.” Unlike the Dew Pie, I don’t think this drink is worth seeking out, even if it catches your eye. Some things are not worth being curious about.