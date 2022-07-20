Christine Hanley was a bartender and brand-new mom when the pandemic shut down bars. Beth and Eric Cable hauled a lot of heavy beer and wine to their oldest daughter’s wedding reception and were looking for a better way when their youngest got engaged.

Miriam Meyer watches bridal trends and took note of one that she saw headed for the East Coast. So did Amber and Tim Weaver, who have experience in event and stage production and restaurants and refrigeration respectively. And so did Erin Noonan, who viewed that trend as a way to blend her husband’s fabrication skills and her Pinterest-worthy sensibilities.

All of the above are now in the mobile bar business — a concept that is taking hold in Lancaster County. From old school horse trailers to vintage Italian three-wheelers, purveyors of liquid refreshment are now rolling right up to the parties.

“Central Pennsylvania is becoming such a hot spot for destination weddings. All these barns keep popping up,” says Amber Weaver, CEO of East Petersburg-based The Traveling Tap. “People are taking old farms and turning them into wedding venues.”

Those typically don’t have liquor licenses and require, for insurance purposes, having someone with Responsible Alcohol Management Program training, which is where mobile bartending companies come into play, she says.

“Last time I searched we have over 100 venues around here that are BYOB. And brides and grooms can sit there and give away as much alcohol as they want to their guests,” she says.

Some strings are involved, says Hanley, who lives in Philadelphia but has lately been in Lancaster County a lot — setting her bar trailer up at venues like Fassitt Mansion in Gap, Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown and Osbornia Farm in Little Britain Township. She can’t buy the booze she serves there. Her clients do. They don’t always understand that at first.

“I explain that in this state, this is how it works. There’s no such thing as a (standalone) mobile liquor license. You have to be tied to a brick-and-mortar establishment in order for that to be viable … ,” Hanley says. “We do not have a brick-and-mortar establishment so we simply cannot do it.”

Hanley calculates what’s needed, gives clients shopping lists and lets them know they’ll end up paying less because they’re getting their alcohol direct.

“That was a little bit of a hurdle at first,” she says. “But now that the concept of mobile bars is out there and people are getting familiarized with it, it’s definitely not an issue.”

An accelerating trend

As a longtime bartender, Hanley was faced with a harsh reality in 2020 when bars closed. Even with limited capacity, that meant half the tips.

“To throw in a curve ball, I had a 2-month-old when we went into lockdown,” she says. “Being a brand new mom, trying to figure out the work life balance. It all just put things into perspective.”

She used to travel to bartend concerts and high-volume events.

“It was no longer the proper way to go about life,” she says. “All of that combined, I just decided: You know what? This is what I’m going to do.”

She jumped on the mobile bar bandwagon a little later than some others who were gearing up for or were already running pre-COVID-19.

Meyer, who works weddings with her family at White Chimneys in Gap, was having the Roaming Libations bar built from an old horse trailer in 2019.

“We all know that fashions hit different areas of the United States a little later than each other…,” she says. “You really need to stay in touch for the girls. You need to be ahead of the game. And I’d seen them (mobile bars) around in Texas and California and I was like, ‘I can do this.’”

Roaming Libations’ debut was planned for a bridal showcase in January 2020.

That was the month the Cables, who live in York, got their mobile bar. She’s an operating room nurse. He works in construction. They ordered the mobile bar in 2019, the year before their second daughter’s wedding.

“We started doing the research and my husband found this unit from a company in California,” Beth says. “He said, ‘We’re empty nesters. We don’t do too much else on the weekends. This could be a good side gig. What do you think?’”

She was in, as were some family and friends who invested in their Silver City Mobile Taproom. Its arrival date was far from ideal but business picked up, she says.

More than just weddings

COVID-19’s impact gave mobile bartending a boost, says Matt Woolston, half of a New Jersey couple who started with a roving Volkswagen van photo booth, added a bar in a vintage Italian Ape and then branched out with Vintage Truck Purveyors.

The latter takes new and vintage Piaggio Apes and other vehicles and preps them for those dealing in everything from posies to prosecco. The Traveling Tap bought its Bubbly Bar from another Lancaster County company that first bought it from Woolston’s crew.

Woolston says business is good. Vintage Truck Purveyors has sold around 100 vehicles. Among his favorite was one remodeled with mahogany and shipped to Hawaii. Many go to the Carolinas and Florida where climates are good for business, he says. Pennsylvania also suits.

“It was already a mecca for weddings, which is great for mobile bars,” Woolston says. “But post COVID, people are welcoming any kind of outdoor events.”

Noonan — who runs Magnolia Lounge, a New Castle, Delaware-based collection of travelling bars including two with wheels – recently locked in her first two Lancaster bookings at Reology and Pheasant Run Bed & Breakfast.

She and her husband are also now focusing on turning vehicles into mobile bars for others. They’re building two tap trucks for Cescaphe in Philadelphia and plan to do more for that wedding business that centers around landmark locations.

“It’s a partnership. We get a piece of every event,” Noonan says. “They’re not just buying a tap truck from us for $35,000, which eventually is what we want people to do.”

She says she doesn’t see the mobile bar business fading anytime soon. It’s a fit for all kinds of events, says Noonan, who had just finished a needed cup of coffee, having traveled to Avalon, New Jersey, for a bridal shower the night before.

Meyer says her Roaming Libations bookings within Lancaster County are still predominantly weddings, though she has done some corporate events.

“And actually, I’ve done a number of private events — birthday parties and graduation parties on the (Philadelphia) Main Line,” she says. “That is not in Lancaster yet.”

The Cables have even been hired to roll up to a funeral.

“We were just saying maybe we should market toward that business, too,” Beth says. “Instead of being a sad occasion, let’s celebrate the person’s life and have a good time in their honor.”

Hanley gets lots of calls for the Happy Traveler to do birthdays — particularly firsts.

“Everybody wants to have a good time at those,” she says. Hanley has a bevy of kiddie mocktails in her rotation and has met a client request to make adult drinks look like unicorns.

She knows more competition is getting in her game but says she isn’t worried about market saturation. Some newcomers she’s seen don’t have the bartending experience and familiarity with the legalities of serving alcohol that she says she’d want as a customer.

“I hope there are no issues with that going forward and I hope everyone is safe,” Hanley says. “But I don’t see those businesses lasting very long.”

“I do also see a lot of great ones popping up and I’m all about it,” she adds. “I love it. Because the more they’re exposed, the more people understand exactly what I do so that when they’re hiring me, I don’t have to explain it.”