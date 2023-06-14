For Hamzah Dawood, ice cream has been a lifelong love.

Now, as the new owner of Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream in Lititz, Dawood has the opportunity to share his love with the larger Lancaster County community.

“I had been going to Greco’s for years and years and years,” Dawood says. “Ice cream is my thing. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I just eat dessert and that’s about it. And Mike (Greger, Greco’s previous owner, who opened the shop in June 2000) had the best desserts, so we were there just about every day.”

Though he had casually wondered when Greger might sell Greco’s, Dawood decided to reach out to a friend in real estate last summer to formally inquire. As fate would have it, the business was privately going up for sale — and a few weeks later, Dawood received a call that Greco’s was his to purchase, if he wanted to move forward.

Dawood sat down with Greger and put “pen to paper” in June 2022. Then, over the course of the next few months, they worked together to transfer ownership and more than 20 years worth of knowledge. They officially transferred ownership of the business in December 2022, according to Dawood.

Greco’s “seemed like it just needed a little bit of TLC, a little love and care,” Dawood says.

The first change Dawood made? Greco’s now accepts credit cards as well as cash. He has also invested in marketing, social media, monthly email newsletters and a new website for the ice cream shop.

Greco’s will continue to serve the homemade ice cream and Italian ice that they have long been known for; they currently offer 32 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, three soft-serve flavors and eight Italian ice flavors daily, according to Dawood.

Their most popular flavor — Taste of Lititz — draws inspiration from the local businesses surrounding Greco’s. It’s a vanilla base swirled with Wilbur chocolate, Julius Sturgis pretzels, Reese’s peanut butter and fudge swirl. With some whipped cream and hot fudge on top, Taste of Lititz is Dawood’s go-to order as of late, he shared.

Greco’s has begun catering events again, as well, and recently purchased a new food truck for use at events. (Greco’s stopped catering events shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.)

“People want to have company picnics, people have birthday parties, graduation parties, weddings and stuff like that,” Dawood says. “That's something we've made a huge push towards bringing back and just offering [that service] to the community again. People have very much taken advantage of it. We probably have at least 25 to 30 events planned for the summer.”

Community support

Dawood is very focused on community engagement at Greco’s. Not only did he grow up in Lititz, but he currently lives just steps from the shop. He is also a member of Venture Lititz, a community-based economic development and tourism organization for the town.

Another new offering: Greco’s products are now sold at the Lititz Farmers Market, which is held seasonally on Thursday evenings in Lititz Springs Park.

“Being involved in the community and knowing a lot of the members over there at Venture Lititz, that was the one thing that they kept having a need for [at the farmers market] was sweets and ice cream,” Dawood says. “There’s a need, and we’ll fill it with ice cream.”

The transition hasn’t come without its challenges, though. In the early days of Dawood’s ownership, he engaged customers with a box to vote for their favorite ice cream flavors. Some visitors took advantage of the box by submitting derogatory messages.

Dawood posted about the incident on the shop’s Instagram and Facebook pages April 5: “We’re sad to say when you walk into the store today you will not see the voting box,” the post read. “Many many people have taken advantage of this and used the notes to write hate speech and derogatory statements towards our business and staff.”

“We’ve had a couple occurrences of some racism and stuff like that, which is hard to hear and hard to say, but it kind of is what it is,” Dawood says. “Overcoming adversity and stuff like that was a bit of a struggle. It's never easy, it's never something that anyone wants to do, but, there's a lot more good in Lititz, Pennsylvania, than there is bad.”

The experience solidified what he already knew: that he owns a business in a tight-knit, strong community.

“The community support, as soon as they heard about all that, was unbelievably receptive,” Dawood says. “We had lots of people stop by the shop and just reach out to myself, the staff, the family, just letting us know that they're really here for us, and that there's more good than bad in the world, and that's absolutely true. We believe it. A lot of that has thankfully gone away, and people are getting used to how things are now. A lot of people are very happy with embracing the changes we're making, and they look forward to it.”

For Dawood, his role as the new owner of Greco’s is about spreading happiness, something he says he feels inspired to do because of his mother.

“My mom is an emotional support teacher,” Dawood says. “She worked at Warwick High School, Hempfield High School, and she's at Manheim Township right now… There’s always someone over at her house and she’s always feeding somebody. Food was just that one thing that brings everyone together.”

And that’s not the only lesson he learned from his mother.

“My mom always told me to make a difference in someone's life, make someone happy today,” Dawood says. “And you know, what [inspires] more happiness than ice cream, sitting down with the family after a nice stroll through Lititz? … Ice cream makes people happy… It’s a treat, it's a family outing, and it brings the community together.”

CELEBRITY SCOOPERS Every Monday, a local celebrity stops by Greco’s to scoop ice cream from 5 to 7 p.m. — and to chat with their fans, of course. On Monday, June 19, Greco’s Celebrity Scooper will be Brian Wiczkowski, chief of police in West Lampeter Township, who was also the very first guest scooper to take part in the shop’s new series, according to Dawood. “It’s gained a lot of traction. People love it,” Dawood says of the weekly event. “We feel like it's a super awesome, fun, positive thing to do. It brings the community together. We've had a huge influx of people who come in on Mondays now, and they come to see the people scooping… They just truly embraced it.” Dawood says that, whenever possible, the Greco’s team likes to use their weekly Celebrity Scoopers event to highlight folks who are making a difference in their community. Past Celebrity Scoopers include Cristina Virmani, a local artist; the coaches of Warwick Little League baseball teams; and Cory Van Brookhoven, president of the Lititz Historical Foundation. “We wanted to spotlight people in the community that may be overlooked, or that have been doing really great stuff and people might not know who they are or what their mission in life is,” Dawood says. “It gives them the opportunity to one, have fun and come scoop ice cream with us… Two, to have that outreach to the community. It brings people together and it brings different people into the shop.”

MORE INFO Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream is at 9 E. Kleine Lane in Lititz. For more information, call 717-625-1166 or visit facebook.com/grecos717.