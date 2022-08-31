For Matt Shultz, the owner of Lancaster’s newly opened Pizzeria 211, pizza is a calling. After years in the jewelry industry, working for big names like Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman, Shultz realized he wasn’t finding joy in his work. So he pursued his passion for pizza, learning from experience in pizzerias in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas before moving back to his hometown of Lancaster in 2021.

Now Shultz is slinging classic hand-tossed pizzas, Detroit-style pan pizzas and other items you might expect from a pizzeria (including meatballs and cheesesteaks, though his menu is still evolving) at Pizzeria 211, in the newly renovated and reopened Southern Market in downtown Lancaster.

Here, he shares a bit about how the business came together. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Where did the name Pizzeria 211 come from?

My wife (Ashley Hughes) and I just moved back (to Lancaster) from Philly last June, and 211 was our address (in Philadelphia). That’s where I started doing pies and stuff, out of my house. I couldn’t think of a name and it just sounded good. So I thought I would just stick with it. (He laughs.)

What made you want to open a pizzeria?

My wife and I had always thought about doing our own doughnut shop. We thought about doing empanadas, a little food truck. I’ve always loved pizza. My friends and I would always go to different places and try pizzas out. And I thought, you know, I’m going to try to make pizza. I think I’m just going to try to give that a shot.

So I started making pizza and then I just became obsessed with it and just started messing with different types of dough. It’s so funny because I didn’t really know what I was doing. And I can look back now and look at some of my early recipes, and it’s like, I wasn’t even close.

I was doing that for a while, and I was getting a little bit better. And I was thinking, okay, I definitely want to open a shop. Lancaster wasn’t even in the picture yet, as far as moving back here. I thought, I need to go work somewhere to figure out how to do it. So I ended up working for this place called Tony and Joe’s in Conshohocken. It’s an older Italian spot.

It’s just funny because they probably thought, “You don’t have a clue what you’re doing.” But they helped me. They really taught me how to do pizza and different techniques working with the dough. And I’m glad I did it.

Then a spot at a place called Pizza Plus in Philly opened up. They were hiring a pizza chef. I emailed the guy and he emailed me back in like, half an hour and said, “Hey, can you stop in and make some pies for us?”

I went in, and I made five pizzas, and they turned out great.

I was so happy to work there because I walked in and thought, “This is exactly what I want to do.” It was almost exactly what I envisioned — the quality of food, the people, the attitude there.

I worked there for about a year and a half. It was crazy. We opened right around the shutdown from the pandemic back in 2020. All restaurants were shut down — but we were a takeout spot. We were crazy busy. It was just pizza, pizza, pizza all day, every day, for months and months and months.

When I started working there, I was like, “This is what I want to do.” But my wife and I lived in Philly and I didn’t know where I wanted to open (my shop).

How did you decide on Lancaster?

The pandemic was still going on. We thought, let’s just move somewhere. We talked about different places to move, and then my dad had just passed away, and my mom was here (in Lancaster) alone, and I thought, why don’t we move to Lancaster? There’s kind of a scene going on there. They don’t have the food that I want to do.

So we were planning. We said, “Okay, let’s sell our house and let’s do this.” And then we ended up having a baby last June, so it just was like, “If we don’t move out of Philly now, we’re not moving. We are just not going to move with a 6-month-old.”

We had our son (Benson) on June 22, 2021. My wife was still working. She had two months off, and then she went back to work. I was going to stay with my son until I could find a place to open. And I was having a really hard time finding a location that didn’t need like $200,000 worth of work, you know?

Now that you’ve settled into your location at Southern Market, what has the reception been like for Pizzeria 211?

I’m trying to do everything here. We’re slicing steak every morning (for cheesesteak sandwiches). We make our own meatballs. We hammer out our own chicken and bread it. We’re making our dough, we’re doing our sauce.

We’re just trying to do everything the right way. It takes extra effort, but the quality of the product is so much better.

And from everyone that’s been in here so far, they’re just like, “Dude, there’s nothing around here like it.” And not just the deep dish, but hand-tossed, too. They’re like, “It’s fresh. It tastes fresh. It tastes clean. It tastes good.”