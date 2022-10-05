If you’ve traversed the Franklin & Marshall College campus as of late, you may have noticed a new addition to the regular crowds of students, faculty and visitors: the Kiwibot food delivery robot.

Think of the Kiwibot as an alternative to the traditional food delivery system. A student logs onto an app (in this case, the Everyday app), orders a meal, snack or drink from an on-campus dining option (like Blue Line Cafe or The Grill Off the Green in the Steinman College Center) and that food is picked up and delivered to them. Only, instead of a person doing so, their food is delivered by a small robot, reminiscent of Disney’s “WALL·E.”

“Kiwibot is a robotic sidewalk delivery food system,” says

Michael Baker, assistant vice president for auxiliary services at F&M. “It’s very similar to an Uber Eats or DoorDash. It gives the students another option … During busy dining periods, or if they’re at the library or somewhere else on campus hanging out with friends, they don’t have to take time to wait in line. They can just jump on the Everyday app, order their food and have it delivered to them at a convenient time.”

Seven Kiwibots are currently in use at F&M, though they hope to reach a total of 15 active delivery bots, depending on student interest. F&M is the first college in Pennsylvania to use the Kiwibots, though they are in use on 26 other campuses across the U.S., according to the Kiwibot website.

The delivery bots first arrived on F&M’s campus this fall due to a national partnership between Kiwibot and Sodexo, the college’s contracted food service provider.

The Kiwibot team spent August geo-fencing the campus to prevent the bots from crossing any major roads, including College and Harrisburg avenues. Their rollout on campus this fall has been intentionally slow, according to Baker.

“We’re early in the stages. It has been a slower rollout,” Baker says. “We had to work with some key partners on campus. One, from safety and security, to make sure that everything had been vetted from that standpoint.

“Then, obviously, we had to have a conversation with the state of Pennsylvania, in terms of transportation, to get approval to run these things on campus,” Baker continues. “So you’ll see that they are only on our campus property. They can’t cross streets, they don’t go into any city property. They are only on private property to help manage the deliveries. So again, slow rollout, and that was kind of intentional.”

How it works

So what if a student lives across College Avenue and orders from the Everyday app?

These Kiwibots are only able to make their deliveries at 15 specific points across campus — they are not able to reach a student’s interior dorm room door, for instance. While ordering, the student is able to select the drop-off point that is most convenient for them. The Kiwibots also do not run 24/7; they are available to make deliveries from 2 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, according to Baker.

Each robot can fit three medium pizzas (or other containers and packaging of that size); if more than one robot is needed to carry a particularly large order, two or more can be dispatched together. The Kiwibots are built with shock-absorbers in order to prevent spillage, and can even safely carry beverages, says Drew Niemann, general manager of Sodexo Campus Dining.

Upon delivery, the user is only able to open the Kiwibot and retrieve their food using their unique app, in an effort to prevent someone from collecting items that are not theirs.

If the robots run into any issues during a delivery, their human counterpart on campus steps in to assist. On F&M’s campus, this is a Kiwibot staff member named Gregorio Rodriguez, the company’s campus coordinator. Rodriguez also launches the robots each morning and collects and charges them each night. Baker refers to Rodriguez as the “Kiwibot Ambassador on our campus.”

“It all started in 2017 at Berkeley in San Francisco. We had three of our founders there working on a very special project to have delivery inside of the campus,” says John Tarin, director of operations at Kiwibot. “They started with humans, but then they realized it was going to be much better to have a robot deliver … We could cut costs with the robots to make delivery accessible for everybody.”

What it costs

In order to use the Kiwibot delivery service, students must pay a fee — as one does to use almost any delivery service. Kiwibot offers semester-long subscriptions, ranging in cost from $40 to $159, depending on how many individual deliveries they expect they will use, according to Baker.

If students want to use the delivery robot service, but do not want to sign-up for a membership, they will pay $2, plus a 10% fee, for each order, Tarin says.

The college has not purchased these robots, which cost approximately $17,000 each, Baker says. Instead, Kiwibot generates revenue through the delivery fees and subscription costs paid by users.

“There was very minimal cost to the college to invest in these Kiwibots,” Baker says. “Basically, we had to provide an office space for them. So we carved out a temporary space in the basement of one of our buildings to give them a little bit of space.” Baker said this office cost the college “a couple thousand dollars to build.”

The future of the Kiwibot on F&M’s campus depends on student response — and at this point, it’s been, “kind of a mixed bag,” Baker says.

“Any time you throw something new at folks, they’re kind of like, ‘Oh, what is this? How does it work?’ So there’s been a lot of questions about it,” Baker says. “It’s just so new that they’re still trying to figure it out.

“You’ll see students interact with them,” Baker says. “Some say, ‘Oh, they’re kind of creepy,’ but then we’ve heard other students say that they’re like pets on campus, they kind of enjoy interacting with them … The jury’s still out on it. We’re hoping that we’re going to get some positive feedback. We know that we had about 25 recent orders utilizing the Kiwibots over [a recent weekend]. So I would say that was kind of the first big launch of it.”

“[The Kiwibots] are very sweet and friendly. This is part of the idea,” Tarin says. “We want to have our Kiwibots delight people, deliver a wonderful experience, and make sure that everybody is able to pay for a delivery with the Kiwibot… You’ll be seeing more robots in the upcoming years.”

For now, Baker says that F&M is considering the Kiwibots to be a “pilot program.”

“Is this something that we’re going to continue doing in future years? We said we would give it a try year one and see how it goes,” Baker says. “So I would say it’s more of just a pilot program that we’re trying. Because it is so new and innovative, we want to make sure that it’s going to be successful. If the students and the campus community are utilizing it, then it’s something we’re going to continue to do.”