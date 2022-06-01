Vendors participating in the sixth annual Lancaster VegFest June 4-5 say incorporating plants into delicious meals is super easy.

Here are some of their stories and recipes. Find more online at LancasterOnline.com. (Note: these recipes have not been tested by LNP | LancasterOnline, and their completeness in details varies.)

Bitchy Vegan Homo

David Huffman of Cleveland, who is gay, loves to make vegan food for others. The marketing executive once engaged in a playful argument while making dinner for his best friend. The friend called Huffman a “bitchy vegan homo.” Huffman was pleased, though, instead of angry. He knew the name would be perfect for a YouTube cooking show and a food stand.

“People come to me because of the name,” Huffman says. His stand will feature plant-based desserts, such as a mocha marshmallow chocolate chip cookie and a mango cupcake with a mixed-berry frosting.

Huffman offers a dessert, breakfast recipe and entree you can easily make at home.

PECAN SANDIE COOKIES

Makes about 30 cookies.

Ingredients:

10 ounces flour (2 cups)

1 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

8 ounces sugar (1 cup plus 2 tablespoon)

4 ounces (1/2 cup) canola oil

3.5 ounces (1/2 cup) vegan margarine (recommend Earth Balance)

1 tablespoon egg substitute plus 2 tablespoon water (recommend Bob’s Red Mill)

1 teaspoon vanilla

5 ounces chopped pecans

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 F.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or use a large bowl and a hand mixer) combine the sugar, canola oil and margarine and cream together until smooth.

4. While the sugar is in the mixer, combine the egg substitute with the water in a small bowl and stir. Let it sit for a minute to let it congeal.

5. Add the egg replacement and vanilla to the sugar mixture and beat to combine for about 30 seconds. (You may need to scrape down the sides of your bowl to make sure everything is evenly mixed.)

6. With the mixer on low, add the dry ingredients to the wet in 1/2 cup increments and mix until just combined. Add the chopped pecans and mix to incorporate them into the dough.

7. Using a 1.5-ounce cookie scoop, scoop out nice round balls of dough and place them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and then press each ball down slightly to flatten the cookie a bit. Space the cookies about 2 inches apart (they won’t spread too much when baked).

8. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes and remove when the bottoms of the cookies are just starting to turn golden.

9. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before allowing them to cool completely on a cooling rack.

PINEAPPLE OATMEAL PANCAKES

Makes 6 pancakes.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1/2 cup quick oats

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups almond or soy milk

1/4 cup crushed pineapple

1 teaspoon vinegar (white or apple cider)

2 tablespoon oil

Directions:

1. Mix the flour, oats, baking powder, brown sugar, baking soda and salt in a large bowl.

2. In a medium bowl combine the vinegar and almond or soy milk to make vegan buttermilk. Stir and let it sit a minute.

3. Add the pineapple and oil-milk mixture, and stir to combine.

4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and gently combine with a wooden spoon or spatula. Do not over-mix your batter. It should take no more than 20 strokes to combine, and you want to leave some clumps of flour.

5. Allow the batter to rest about 10 minutes before starting to cook the pancakes. While the batter is resting, preheat your griddle. Test the griddle to see if it’s hot enough by flicking a few drops of water on it. If they immediately sizzle and evaporate, you should be good to go. (Better yet, invest in a laser thermometer and make sure the griddle is at 375 F.)

6. Lightly grease the griddle and pour about 1/2 cup of the batter onto it, forming pancakes that are roughly 4 to 5 inches in diameter. Once you see the edges of the pancake start to look dry and you see some bubbles coming up to the top, flip the pancake and cook the other side until golden brown.

7. As you make the pancakes, keep them warm in a low-temperature oven.

8. Serve with vegan margarine and real maple syrup.

VEGAN ALFREDO PRIMAVERA

Serves 4-6.

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup red potatoes, peeled and chopped

1/3 cup onions, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1/4 cup vegan margarine

1/3 cup cashews (raw, unsalted, soaked in water for 2 hours, unless you have a high-power blender such as a Vitamix)

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups of fresh mixed vegetables of your choice chopped

Your favorite pasta cooked per the box’s instructions

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. While that is heating, prepare the sauce.

2. In a small pot combine 1 cup of water with the potatoes, onions and garlic. Bring the veggies to a boil and then reduce the heat to a steady simmer to cook the veggies until soft (about 8 to 10 minutes depending on the size of the chop).

3. While the sauce veggies are cooking, combine 1/4 cup of margarine, cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and salt in a blender.

4. Once the veggies are tender, add them and the remaining cooking liquid to the blender. Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Add more water if the sauce is too thick.

5. Add the pasta to the large pot of boiling water and cook until al dente.

6. While the pasta is cooking, saute the 3 cups of mixed fresh veggies in a pan and cook over medium heat until tender crisp.

7. Drain your cooked pasta and place in a large bowl. Add the sauce and veggies to the pasta and toss to combine.

Animal Advocates of South Central PA

Joe Kirkenir runs the organization, which promotes compassion toward animals. About 50 members volunteer at area farm sanctuaries and offer vegan cooking demonstrations, recipes and advice.

Public reaction “has been overwhelmingly positive,” Kirkenir says when the group’s booth appears at area health fairs and food festivals. “People always know someone who is vegan.”

Kirkenir shares two of his favorite vegan recipes. You can purchase vegan cheese at some supermarkets, including Whole Foods, Lemon Street Market and Wegman’s.

MAC AND CHEEZ

Ingredients:

1 box of macaroni (gluten-free, if needed)

2 bags Daiya or Violife vegan cheddar

4 cups of your favorite plant milk

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp crushed red pepper

2 tbsp Italian seasoning

Directions:

1. Make pasta according to package directions.

2. Use a medium pot or saucepan and boil milk, adding herbs and spices.

3. Add vegan cheese and turn heat to medium/low.

4. Whisk until there’s absolutely no cheese shreds on the whisk.

5. Simmer when the sauce becomes thick, and continue whisking for 5 more minutes.

6. Turn off the burner, and let the sauce cool down.

7. After sauce has cooled down, add to macaroni and mix thoroughly.

THE SWEET BOTANIST’S CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE PIE

Ingredients:

14 to 18 Oreo cookies (already vegan)

1/2 cup melted vegan butter

1 cup peanut butter

8 ounces vegan cream cheese

8 ounces silken tofu

1/2 cup organic sugar

6 to 8 vegan peanut butter cups (as topping)

Almond or coconut milk whipped cream (as topping)

Instructions:

1. Put Oreo cookies in a food processor and pulse until only fine crumbs remain.

2. Slowly pour in the melted butter and pulse several times until completely incorporated.

3. Transfer the Oreo crumbs into a 9-inch pie pan and press firmly into the bottom and evenly up the sides of the pan. Use your hands or a tamper to really press the crumbs into the bottom and sides of your pan.

4. Refrigerate for 20 minutes until the crust is firm.

5. Using a mixer, blend peanut butter, organic sugar, vegan cream cheese and silken tofu until smooth.

6. Smooth peanut butter mousse over pie crust.

7. Decorate with peanut butter cups and almond milk or coconut milk whipped cream. (Check grocery shelves.)

8. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Flat Belly Veg

Joshua Black became vegan to improve his health. The Philadelphia resident weighed 265 pounds and had diabetes. “I didn’t take it seriously,” Black says. “I was in denial.”

Then, he watched a video about obesity and decided to change his life and possibly the lives of others in his African American community.

He dropped 70 pounds from his 6-foot-2-inch frame by embracing vegetables. “Veganism found me, and I was hooked,” says Black, now 54. He started Flat Belly Veg, a food truck that offers dishes without meat, dairy, sugar or oil.

Don’t be disappointed, though. He serves dishes with names such as Teriyaki Chick’n, Cheesy Beef Hoagie and Sausage Cheddar Melt Panini.

Here is his recipe for carrot tuna.

CARROT TUNA

Ingredients:

4 cups carrots

1/2 cup red onion, chopped

1 teaspoon pink salt

2 teaspoons red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup celery, chopped

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon pickle juice

1 tablespoon mushroom powder

2 packages, seaweed chopped

1 cup vegan mayo

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Directions:

1. Peel carrots and chop off ends.

2. Juice carrots, reserving the liquid for later.

3. Remove any large pieces from carrot pulp.

4. Add pickle juice, chopped onions, celery, bell peppers, chopped cilantro, chopped dill, and seaweed.

5. Thoroughly mix together and add vegan mayo.

6. Add salt, black pepper and mix thoroughly.