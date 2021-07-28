McCormick & Co. is recalling certain batches of some of its popular seasoning blends, including Italian and Buffalo ranch seasonings, because of fears of salmonella contamination.

"The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by FDA during routine testing," the U.S. Food & Drug Administration reports in its recall notice.

The products were shipped to stores in 32 states, including Pennsylvania, between June 20 and July 21 of this year.

The recalled products are:

• McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, in the 1.31-ounce bottle, with "best by" dates of May 26 and 27 and June 4 and 5 of 2024.

• McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in the 2.25-ounce bottle, with "best by" dates of June 30 and July 1 of 2024.

• McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning in the 1.75-pound bottle, with "best by" dates of June 12, 2024.

• Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning in the 153-gram bottle, with a "best by" date of Sept. 6, 2022.

Visit the FDA's recall notice for more information on UPC codes for the recalled products.

McCormick has notified stores to remove the affected products from their shelves, the FDA reports, adding no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

"Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased," the FDA says. "Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. Please contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 ... for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires."

The consumer line is in operation from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, at foodsafety.gov, salmonella bacteria can cause salmonellosis in people, the symptoms of which may include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting.