Scott Calhoun, a 2003 Manheim Township High School grad and accomplished Philadelphia chef, can add another accolade to his resume: beating celebrity chef Bobby Flay at his own game.

Calhoun appeared with fellow chef and business partner David Feola on Flay's "Beat Bobby Flay" Food Network competition show in an episode that aired Tuesday night.

The episode isn't set to re-air in the immediate future, according to Food Network's website. It also isn't yet available for streaming on the Discovery+ app. (Check back with LancasterOnline for updates on air times.)

Calhoun and Feola run Ember & Ash, an acclaimed restaurant in Philadelphia. Calhoun got his start in the food business working at V&S Sandwich Shop, a restaurant that used to be on Fruitville Pike.

"Beat Bobby Flay" presents a food competition in two parts. First, two chefs are tasked with creating a dish with an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that battle then chooses a dish for themselves and Flay to cook. The show's ultimate winner is determined by a panel of judges in a blind taste test.

"The true test for me was the first round," Calhoun said in an email interview Wednesday. "That was one of the hardest things I've ever done in my cooking career. Facing off against Dave, my business partner, I knew I was up against someone with some serious chops. The guy can cook — that's why we went into business together."

Calhoun said the first round was "the fastest 20 minutes of his life."

He beat Feola, advancing to battle with Flay. His dish of choice? Liver and onions. It's a meal his father, WGAL meteorologist Joe Calhoun, cooked for him growing up. And he wasn't always happy about it.

"It was always a dreaded day in the house," Calhoun said. "But as I got older, I gained more and more experience with food and appreciation for the underutilized cuts of animals, and learned how these properly treated proteins could be transformed into beautiful food."

That's an ethos that's in place at his Philadelphia restaurant, which has been described as a "nose-to-tail" establishment.

"In a way this was an ode to my dad, but a way to show the beauty in something so simple as liver and onions," Calhoun said.

Calhoun said he was so prepared for the second round that at one point he realized he was ready to plate the food too early and needed to slow himself down.

Then, Flay saw Calhoun's work.

"When the clock ran down and Bobby came over and saw my dish and said 'Oh, you plated the livers IN the onion,' I knew based on his shock he was less confident in himself, and I'd be a sure bet to win," Calhoun said.

Calhoun's father — who's no stranger to being on TV himself — appreciated seeing his son on screen.

"I'm proud of all four of my children. ... I've been very blessed," Joe Calhoun said in an email Wednesday. "I hate watching myself on TV, but I enjoyed watching him."

When the younger Calhoun comes home to Lancaster to visit, he says Luca is his top pick for a local restaurant. As for his own establishment, he notes the difficulties of operating a restaurant during a pandemic.

"We are taking it week by week and continuing to work hard to provide a safe and pleasant environment for our staff and guests. ... I just want everyone out there to understand that the restaurant business is an essential part of the community, so please understand what we are all going through right now," Calhoun said. "Be kind, be gracious, help in any way you can, so we can all get through this together."