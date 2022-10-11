Blayre Wright's desserts were on fire on the most recent episode of Food Network’s "Halloween Baking Championship" — literally.

The Manheim-based baker's performance in the horror-themed baking contest continued to wow the judges with her flambé dessert during the opening “Thriller” challenge segment; later, she won the “Killer” challenge segment with her gory German chocolate cake.

Wright survived another week at the Hotel Henson – the show’s haunted hotel – in last night’s fifth episode and is one of six remaining bakers in the competition.

The episode opened with Wright wondering what was hiding in the fireplace that host John Henson was digging around in. He pulled out a severed prop arm and introduced the first challenge of the episode: flambé desserts.

Bakers had 90 minutes to create a classic flambé dessert with a Halloween twist. Wright’s dessert was a cherries jubilee with cherries cooked in a brandy-filled citrusy syrup in a s'mores roulade – a rolled pastry – with sponge cake.

Wright introduced her dessert to the panel of judges, which included Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young. She said the roulade reminded her of a log that might be beside a campfire where you might be telling ghost stories and roasting s'mores. She then lit it on fire, to the delight of the judges, who were once again impressed with her skills.

Young wondered if Wright had more time than everyone else because her dessert was so well prepared and Hall was impressed with the flavors.

For the second challenge of the episode – the “Killer” challenge – Henson explained some of the history of the hotel with a story about a mad doctor then challenged the bakers to create gory-looking cakes designed to resemble open wounds in two hours.

Wright decided on an Oktoberfest-themed German chocolate cake adding some stout for some extra rich flavor and some coconut, pecan and cranberry filling. Wright used modeling chocolate to design a pair of bloody lips sewn shut.

Halfway through the challenge, Henson threw a twist the bakers: they needed to include meat in their cakes. Wright’s ingredient was salami, but instead of getting flustered, she remained flexible and deftly incorporated it into her cake. She threw the salami in a pan to get it crispy and added it to her filling for a savory element.

As the competition hits the halfway point, the challenges seem to be getting trickier and the remaining bakers are showcasing their creativity and skills to craft their treats. Wright rose to the challenge in last night's episode as she proved that salami somehow works in a chocolate cake.

She introduced her German chocolate cake with candied salami to the judges, explaining she is a big Oktoberfest fan.

Once again, the judges were extremely impressed, Hall remarked on how well Wright’s flavors worked together and Young requested another large slice of the cake to-go.

Henson gathered the bakers together to announce the winner of the challenge and which baker would be leaving the competition.

Wright won the segment to survive another week. Henson called her dessert “sinister and sensational.”

The episode ended with a short preview of next week’s episode, which features the remaining six bakers working in teams of two to create twin cakes that look the same, but taste totally different.

The next episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” airs at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 on the Food Network and is available to stream on Discovery+.