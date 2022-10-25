For Blayre Wright, a Manheim-based baker and owner of the private wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet, last night’s episode of Food Network’s "Halloween Baking Championship" was the scariest one yet.

After the episode's customary two challenges, in which Wright, uncharacteristically, struggled, she found herself and another contestant in front of host John Henson waiting to find out which baker would be banished to the haunted hotel’s 13th floor — eliminated from competition, in other words — and which would return for next week’s finale.

Luckily for Wright, Henson called the other contestant’s name, and Wright narrowly avoided elimination and claimed her spot in the championship round during next week’s finale.

With only four bakers remaining, Wright, who has performed well all season, has a chance to win the competition.

The penultimate episode — the seventh of the show's eighth season — opened with an homage the bartender character from “The Shining.” Henson told a story about Lloyd, the haunted hotel’s bartender who met with a mysterious end when he fell off a roof. Then Henson introduced the episode’s “thriller” challenge: eclairs baked with ingredients from classic cocktails. Bakers also needed to decorate their desserts in a way that would suggest how they thought the hotel’s bartender really died.

It wasn’t much of a happy hour for Wright, whose eclairs featured ingredients from a Widow’s Kiss cocktail including apple liqueur and yellow Chartreuse. With 30-minutes remaining in the challenge, Wright pulled her eclairs from the oven to find they hadn’t risen and were nearly as flat as a pancake instead of hollow and airy. She used a paring knife to make a hole in each eclair and fill them with cream. She then decorated each dessert to resemble a bottle to tell her story of a bartender who slipped poison in his guests’ drinks until one of the guests gave him a taste of his own medicine.

When it came time for Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young to judge Wright’s eclairs they were able to tell she had problems with getting her dough to rise, and Boswell thought their appearance was lacking. However, the judges seemed to enjoy the flavors.

For the episode's “killer” challenge, Henson asked the bakers to share their own worst fears by creating three mirror-glazed entremets cakes decorated in a way that showed what each baker’s fear was.

For Wright’s entremets — which are small cakes made with layers of cream and fruit and covered with glaze — she decided to use green apple and mint with shortbread and dark chocolate flavored with coconut and a lime green center.

Wright noted she wanted to try some tropical flavors, which seen hadn’t used yet, for the judges.

About halfway through the challenge, Henson introduced a twist: the bakers had to incorporate 1920s-era candy into their desserts. Wright was able to grab a jar of Mounds bars, which fit her flavors perfectly.

With about 15 minutes remaining in the challenge, Wright began decorating her cakes to tell the story of her fear of being lost in space and alien abduction.

She molded a trick-or-treater dressed as an astronaut, a spooky pumpkin and a UFO and decorated her cakes to look like a galaxy.

Once again, Wright faced criticism from the judges who appreciated her flavors but pointed out her shortbread was underbaked and her textures were off.

For the first time in the competition, Wright found herself on the brink of elimination. Luckily, another baker also struggled with texture and had problems incorporating her candy into her desserts, so Wright narrowly avoided a trip to the 13th floor and was able to rejoin the other three bakers left in the competition.

Wright will participate in the finale of the "Halloween Baking Championship" and compete for the title.

The final episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” will air at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on the Food Network, and is available to stream on Discovery+.