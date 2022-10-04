Editor's note: Spoilers ahead!

Blayre Wright, the Manheim-based baker and owner of the private wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet, continued her stay at the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship’s haunted Hotel Henson after impressing the judges during last night’s fourth episode.

Wright is one of seven remaining bakers in the gruesome baking competition hosted by John Henson.

Last night, Henson opened the show with the first of two baking challenges known as “The Thriller” and tasked bakers to created spoiled looking desserts using fermented ingredients such as pickled strawberries, kombucha, soy sauce, sauerkraut, yogurt and balsamic vinegar. Bakers were allotted two hours to complete the challenge with the winner receiving a 10-minute time advantage in the second challenge of the night known as “The Killer.”

Wright decided to make a dessert that resembled a carton of moldy strawberries. The base of her dessert was a Financier – a small French almond cake flavored with brown butter with soy sauced and pear chutney and maple cream. She dipped her strawberries in ganache to give them a realistic moldy-looking texture.

The panel of judges which included Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young were impressed with Wright’s work.

Boswell complimented Wright’s “wacky and out-there” choice of the soy cream but noted the Financier could have used a bit more brown butter.

Young was also impressed. “Who are you and why are you listening to what we say?” he asked.

Henson introduced the second challenge of the evening with his best Jack Nicholson impression as he smashed through a door like Nicholson’s character in “The Shining” and explained the bakers would be making “smashable” desserts. The remaining seven bakers had two-hours to create dessert with thin out shells that the judges could smash to reveal a scary inner layer.

Wright prepared a thin gianduja chocolate outer shell, which when smashed open would reveal a thin, flourless chocolate cake with hazelnut panna cotta and raspberry blood orange gelee made to resemble an eyeball.

And the judges saw what she was doing and were impressed.

"I just love the classic flavor pairings that you went for,” said Boswell, who was dressed as the Mona Lisa inside a frame. “Chocolate, hazelnut, raspberry what’s not to love?”

Hall complimented Wright’s textures and Young – dressed as Bob Ross – agreed and said the dessert was excellent.

Wright’s segments were short and sweet, but it was obvious she impressed the judges and possesses a solid set of baking skills that could take her deep into the competition.

The episode ended with a short preview of next week’s episode which features the remaining seven bakers creating flambe desserts followed by disgustingly delicious gushing open wound cakes.

The next episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” airs at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on the Food Network and is available to stream on Discovery+.