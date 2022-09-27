Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright had another impressive showing during the third episode of Food Network’s "Halloween Baking Championship" Monday night, which featured the 10 remaining bakers pairing off into teams to create edible 3D hedge mazes made from cake and other treats.

Episode 3 was the first hour-long episode of the season – the previous two were two-hour shows – and this episode also changed the typical format a bit by combining the “Thriller” and “Killer” challenge segments into one double elimination challenge, meaning two bakers would be eliminated.

Bakers had four hours to construct the hedge maze desserts while also creating a smaller individual dessert.

Wright, owner of the private wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet, was partnered up with Zac Mercer, a Denver, Colorado-based baker and bakery owner whose business offers cooking classes that mix elements of drag shows into them.

The pairing proved to be a recipe for success.

Wright noted that Mercer’s work station was across from her area and she already was impressed with his flavor choices and his ability to create the stories behind his desserts.

“I feel like we work super well together,” Wright said.

The pair of bakers created a backstory for their haunted hedge maze, which they decided was located on top of a graveyard. Wright handled the cake base while Mercer constructed the maze. Wright and Mercer’s maze dessert featured ginger spice cake with pineapple jam and mascarpone filling.

About halfway through the challenge, host John Henson threw in a little twist by requesting the bakers incorporate herbs in their desserts. Wright and Mercer used lemongrass to match with their other citrus flavors.

While working on their hedge maze, both bakers were also creating their own smaller desserts as part of the challenge.

Wright made a brown butter blondie with toffee, pretzels and blonde chocolate ganache with butter cream to make a decorative flower bouquet design.

After four hours of baking and decorating, it was time for the judging to begin. Henson introduced the judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young who were barely recognizable in their costumes. After a couple of pairs of bakers presented their desserts, it was Wright and Mercer’s turn.

The team presented their haunted hedge maze-themed dessert, which had numerous elements: an upscale puff rice treat with toasted potato chips and pretzels (to combine sweet and salty flavors) was placed on top of a ginger spice cake soaked in lemongrass and pineapple simple syrup, with mascarpone filling and tropical pineapple jam inside.

Wright provided the judges with some of the story behind their creation saying that a graveyard was bulldozed over to make room for the maze and now spirits were haunting the hedge maze.

Boswell called the dessert “an ode to classic horror” and complimented the pair’s decision to include the classic horror trope of something being built over a haunted graveyard.

Wright agreed. “It always happens,” she said. “Every time.”

Young tasted the dessert, and after a suspenseful pause said he wouldn't change anything about it. Hall agreed. The judges were equally impressed with the flavor and design of Wright’s individual dessert. Young often the only bit of criticism when he said Wright’s dessert may have been too big – though it’s unclear why a big, delicious dessert would ever be a problem.

In the end, Wright avoided getting clipped from the hedge maze challenge and extended her stay at the haunted hotel for another week.

The episode ended with a short preview of next week’s episode, another hour-long episode, which features the remaining eight bakers creating desserts using fermented ingredients and a smashable dessert challenge.

The next episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” airs at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on the Food Network and is available to stream on Discovery+.