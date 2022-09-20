Blayre Wright, the Manheim-based baker and owner of the private wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet, survived the second week of the Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" baking competition show.

Wright faced off against 10 other bakers at the spooky Hotel Henson. She not only survived the weekly elimination, but thrived, winning the first challenge known as "The Thriller."

The second episode featured a tie-in with the upcoming film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and bakers were tasked with creating a boot-shaped croquembouche - a French dessert made of a tower of choux pastry puffs.

In her segment, Wright noted that her cat Poppy resembled the Puss in Boots character and described some of the choices that were going into her Mexican hot chocolate cream croquemboot (host John Henson's puns were out in full force in this episode).

Wright said she was using a chocolate custard cream puff recipe that she makes for her dad.

“He was the one who really jazzed up Halloween, so this is for my dad” Wright said during her opening segment.

Wright added some heat to her croquembouche with some cayenne pepper, Chile de Arbol and some apple pie spice. She added a crispy layer of craquelin dough for added texture, carmelized sugar and cashew dust to her cream puffs which contained Mexican hot chocolate pudding.

She presented her spooky boot-themed croquembouche (describing her decoration as something you'd find "in an old cat lady's attic") to the panel of judges, which included Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young.

The judges were impressed with Wright's abilities to tell a story through her decorations, her textures and her silky chocolate pudding.

"First of all your puffs look fantastic," said judge Zac Young, adding, "the craquelin gives that old leather feel to it."

Stephanie Boswell noted that Wright could have gotten a little more rise off the choux dough and praised Wright's use of spices.

"It all worked," said judge Carla Hall.

The judges complimented a few of the other bakers' creations, but when it came time to announce the winner of "The Thriller" segment, Henson called Wright's name. Henson noted the judges were impressed with her construction and her use of the Mexican hot chocolate flavor, "but what blew the judges away was how many types of texture were packed into the tiny puffs," Henson said.

For winning "The Thriller" segment, Wright gained an advantage going into the next and final round of the evening known as "The Killer."

For "The Killer" the bakers were asked to create a sachertorte ("or as they call it in Europe, a futboltorte," Henson punned). The traditional dessert featured a chocolate sponge cake with a layer of jam and a touch of rum.

Wright's prize for winning the first segment was first pick of the chocolate for her sachertorte. Wright chose dark chocolate. None of the other bakers would be able to use dark chocolate, and Wright noted this was a big advantage.

"This is a huge advantage, Wright said. "Because dark chocolate is the traditional chocolate used to glaze a sachertorte, so I’ll be able to drive that chocolate flavor home more easily."

Bakers not only had to create a delicious sachertorte, but because this is a Halloween-themed show, had to present a dessert depicting different causes of death. Wright stuck with the "Puss in Boots" cat theme and created a "death by cat scratch" cake.

“I have two cats at home and I always feel like they are secretly plotting my death," Wright joked.

Wright's cat-themed sachertorte design featured a chocolate-coated cat face with crazy eyes and a "tainted cat nip" crunch made of hazelnut. She used rich flavors with her dark chocolate cake with cherry cream, hazelnut crunch and espresso dark chocolate ganache.

Her dessert once again impressed the judges and earned her a spot in the next round of competition.

At the end of the episode a preview for episode three of the "Halloween Baking Championship" showed bakers pairing off into teams of two to construct elaborate 3D hedge mazes made out of cake.

The next episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” airs at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on the Food Network and is available to stream on Discovery+