Manheim baker Blayre Wright, owner of private wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet, will advance to another round of “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network.

The two-hour premiere aired Monday night, with Wright and 11 other contestants facing off in two challenges.

Wright, 31, shared a bit about herself in a brief introduction.

“My business, Flouretta Sweet, is named after my two grandmothers, Flora and Loretta,” Wright said. "My grandmother Flora passed away a few months ago, but she was so proud to be part of my business. I want to win this thing for them.”

The first challenge, “The Thriller,” asked contestants to make pies topped with scary faces. Wright created a backstory for her fictional pie character, a teenager gone too soon sporting a friendship necklace.

“I’m known for my Halloween-inspired wedding cakes, but I secretly am a pie lover,” Wright said. “If I had to pick between pie and cake, I would pick pie.”

She crafted a brown butter maple bourbon pie with a pretzel crust. After trying a piece, judge Carla Hall said, “The pie crust is so delicate that it just melts in your mouth.”

Judge Stephanie Boswell said Wright’s flavor choices were “spot-on,” while judge Zac Young thought the pie “was missing a little texture.” He expected more crunch from the pretzel crust.

The second competition, "The Killer,” had higher stakes – whoever performed the weakest would be eliminated.

Bakers were tasked to make a sponge cake with at least four layers. Its design had to incorporate a specific faux blood splatter pattern.

Much like the first challenge, Wright leaned into the Halloween spirit and created a backstory for her creation.

“The story around this cake in my head centers around a scorned bride on her wedding night,” Wright said. “She has discovered that her husband has cheated on her, and kills him, cuts off his ring ringer, and stabs it into the top tier of their wedding cake. I specialize in custom wedding cakes, so this is definitely right up my alley.”

The cake featured a blood orange and Earl Grey sponge, Earl Grey streusel and a blood orange buttercream.

The judges were impressed at her cake’s appearance.

“How into the spirit of this competition are you? This is amazing,” Boswell said. “That’s how you come to a competition.”

Hall also praised Wright’s attention to detail. “Everything tells a story without you saying a word,” she said.

Hall also enjoyed the flavor choices, but offered some criticism, too.

“I love the subtlety of the Earl Grey with the bergamot, which makes sense with the blood orange,” Hall said. “If I can just be really, really super picky, the crumble could have been less chewy, just so you’re getting that texture.”

In the end, Wright was not selected as the winner of either challenge, but she was not eliminated, either. Wright will advance to the next round of competition.

The next episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” airs at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Food Network.