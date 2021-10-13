The story you are reading was not according to plan. It’s mid-October after all, and the winter squash and sweet potatoes have been raising their hands, asking for their turn to inspire and dazzle. With temperatures in the 70s over the past few weeks, however, it has felt more summery than autumnal. My garden (and maybe yours as well) seems to think it’s summer, too.

Rather than yank plants and ready the garden for winter, I harvested summer produce last weekend as if it were early September. If the warm weather holds this week, it looks like I’ll have yet another produce haul. Nearly three pounds of tomatillos stared at me from the kitchen counter, asking me of my intentions, along with a dozen poblano chile peppers (plus more on the vine), a few jalapeño chile peppers that had gone from green to red and a few dozen tomatoes in varying stages of ripeness.

The winter squash decorating the dining room table would have to wait. There’s summer to cook up, even for one more supper.

From the refrigerator, I pulled four ears of sweet corn that needed attention along with a mess of sweet peppers in various lipstick shades.

A plan began to take shape. With the tomatillos, chile peppers and corn, I saw the makings of a stew.

I peeled the lantern-like skins from the tomatillos, then washed and dried the lime green orbs, preparing them for their dry-skillet char session on the stovetop. A brief char in a skillet or on the grill concentrates the sugars and deepens the flavors of tomatillos, as well as tomatoes, peppers and onions.

I arranged the tomatillos in a single layer in a large skillet and turned the heat to medium-high. Every few minutes, I checked for brown flecks – a sure sign of progress -- and would shake the pan to encourage rolling onto their other sides. Within 15 minutes, the tomatillos were evenly charred, but not oozing or falling apart.

While the tomatillos cooled, I peeled and readied the corn. With a sharp knife, I removed the kernels from the cobs. I broke the cobs in half and placed them in a saucepan, covered with water and brought to a boil. I covered the pot, turned the heat to low and let the cobs do their magic, infusing the water with their inherent sweetness in just 30 minutes. Some of that broth would come in handy to thin out the tomatillo puree and some of it would be banked in the freezer for a night when all I can think about is sweet corn season.

The tomatillos easily whirled in the food processor, proudly strutting their charred flecks. I set aside three cups for the stew, the rest for my frozen-dinner future.

I wiped out the skillet with a towel and repeated the stovetop char with the poblano peppers, but with coaxing those thin skins as priority.

The husband was en route with chicken thighs in tow, but had poultry not been an option (or a craving), pinto beans would be my equally favorite headliner.

With tomatillo puree, corn broth, corn kernels and roasted poblanos ready to go, I could see that this stew would be easy to build and dinner would be ready in less than an hour. The recipe from the other night follows, with lots of Plan Bs and room for kitchen improv, depending on what you have on hand or your mood.

One parting thought: Do not worry for one second if you don’t have the exact amounts as listed below, or you can’t find tomatillos, or you don’t feel like making corn broth. Use what you have. Be like the weather and go with what is, right now.

Ad hoc summer stew when summer is technically over

By Kim O’Donnel.

Ingredients:

2 ½ to 3 pounds chicken thighs (or a whole chicken, cut up); Plan B: 3 cups cooked pinto beans

Salt to season the chicken, plus ¾ teaspoon

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons neutral oil

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1 cup roasted poblano chile peppers, peeled, seeded and cut into strips (Plan B: 1 cup unroasted sweet peppers, seeded and cut into strips)

1 tablespoon ground oregano (or a few sprigs from the garden)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

3 cups tomatillo puree (Plan B: 3 cups tomato puree, from fresh tomatoes or a can)

1 cup broth of your choice (but corn is lovely)

2 garlic cloves left whole

1 cup corn kernels

Garnish options: A few radishes, thinly sliced; a handful of cilantro, roughly chopped; cotija cheese

Directions:

1. Season the chicken on both sides with salt and the black pepper. (Using beans instead? Start with the onions, in step 7.)

2. Place the oil in a heavy-bottom pot, tilting until the surface is coat.

3. Set the pot over medium-high heat and add the chicken (in batches as needed), skin side down.

4. Cook until the skin is golden, then turn to the second side. You’re looking to render some of the fat but not cook the chicken through (not even close).

5. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

6. Use a heavy wooden spoon to scrape any stuck-on bits.

7. Reduce the heat to medium and add the onions. Cook until softened, about five minutes. Add the peppers, cooking for two minutes. Add the oregano, cumin, coriander and remaining ¾ teaspoon of salt), stirring until pasty.

8. Add the tomatillo puree and the broth and bring to a boil.

9. Return the chicken to the pot (or add the cooked beans). The puree/broth mixture should be at about the same level as the chicken; if it’s lower, add a little more. If it’s slightly higher, you can reduce uncovered.

10. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover. Cook until the chicken shreds easily off the bone (about 45 minutes); the bean version will be ready in about 30 minutes.

11. Stir in the corn and cook for 2 minutes.

12. Serve hot with garnishes of your choice, or with rice. It’s even better on the next day.