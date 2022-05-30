Strawberry season is coming — but local lovers of this early summer fruit are going to have to wait a little while longer.

Unseasonably cold temperatures have led to a late strawberry harvest this year, delaying pick-your-own options from opening across Lancaster County. Farmers are having difficulty nailing down an exact date that they expect enough berries will be ripe and ready on the vine to open their fields for picking.

“It really depends on the weather. The berries are so responsive to any weather. (Last) week was kind of on the cool side…so that doesn't make the berries ripen as quickly as some warmer temperatures will,” said Diana Stoltzfus, assistant manager at Brook Lawn Farm Market in Lancaster. “We are very close to starting picking, but we need to get into the season just a little bit to see how the crop is progressing, and we want to make sure that there's plenty of berries out there for everybody to pick before we can open the patch.”

The message for those looking to pick their own strawberries during this unpredictable year? Keep in touch with your local farmer — they’ll let you know when the berries are ready.

“It is a little later than normal because of the cool April, but the crop looks really nice,” said Vernon Hoover, owner of Hoover’s Farm in Lititz. “It's just going to be probably a week to 10 days later…It is always day-to-day because of the changing weather, but we’ve been telling people (the berries are expected) roughly the first week of June. Then they usually give us a call to make sure that fields are actually open.”

“We've told our customers, just please keep in touch. Even as we get started, the weather is constantly changing each day,” Stoltzfus said. “So sometimes even once the season starts, we have to adjust the field hours based on what's out there and ready to pick.”

Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline in the coming weeks for more information on this year’s strawberry crops.