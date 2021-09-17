In honor of national cheeseburger day on Sept. 19, LNP|LancasterOnline asked readers to submit their favorite places in Lancaster County to get a cheeseburger.

Alongside burger stops, readers also shared their cheeseburger preferences, from toppings and cheese to how well the patty is cooked.

Scroll down to read readers' top eight favorite spots to grab a cheeseburger in Lancaster County, their favorite toppings and more.

1. Tender Love Fry

Tender Love Fry received more votes than any other burger stop in Lancaster County, with almost a quarter of all votes cast.

More Information: tenderlovencontact@gmail.com | 717-330-9583 | No website, check Facebook for the most up-to-date information

2. Cabalar Meat Co.

More Important: 325 N. Queen St. | contact@cabalarmeatco.com | 717-208-7344 | cabalarmeatco.com

Hours: Thursday 11-8, Friday and Saturday 11-9, Sunday 11-8, Closed Monday-Wednesday

3. Jack's Family Tavern

More Information: 15 S. Prince St., Millersville | 717-872-8300 | No website, view menu here

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m., everyday of the week

4. 551 West

More Information: 551 W. King St., Lancaster | 717-208-3658 | 551west.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., everyday of the week

5. Gracies on West Main

More Information: 264 W. Main St., Leola | 717-556-0004 | gracieslancaster.com

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

6. Five Guys

Five Guys is the only national chain restaurant to make the top eight, with around 5% of votes naming the Virginia-based burger joint as their favorite in Lancaster County.

More Information: Multiple locations in Lancaster, hours may vary from location to location. Check the Five Guys website for more information.

7. Horse Inn

More Information: 540 E. Fulton St., Lancaster | 717-392-5528 | horseinnlancaster.com

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m.-11 p.m., by reservation only

8. Route 66 Restaurant

More Information: 45 W. Liberty St., Lancaster | 717-394-0010 | route66pa.com

Hours: Noon-7 p.m., everyday of the week

Say cheese

The most popular cheese to throw on a burger was cheddar, with over half the vote. In second is American, followed closely by pepperjack. In a tie for fourth was Swiss and the all-encompassing "other" option.

Cooked well (but not well-done)

Readers seemed to have a strong preference for getting their burgers cooked medium, with almost half the vote. However, medium-rare is sneaking up close behind with around 30% of all votes cast. There seems to be a small but strong contingent behind well-done burgers, with around 18% of the vote, and very little support for a rare patty, with only 4% of the vote.

Time for the toppings

Lancaster Countians seem to enjoy a wide variety of toppings on their cheeseburgers, from the classic lettuce, tomato and onion combination to more creative choices like relish, jalapeno and peanut butter.

The most popular toppings across the board were lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, with ketchup, mustard and mayo, in that order, making up the most voted for condiments.