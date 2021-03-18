Whether it's for a small gathering or just yourself, ordering pizza is always a go-to.

We asked our readers what their favorite pizza places are in Lancaster County. A variety of different pizza eateries were submitted, as we received close to 100 submissions in total.

The restaurants listed below all got three or more votes.

Here are the best pizza places in Lancaster County according to LNP | LancasterOnline readers.

Alley Kat

Best known for their Zangari's pizza, Alley Kat has a variety of different options to fulfill your pizza craving

One reader said, "Love the sauce and cheese mixture. We like thin crust and they fit the bill."

More information: 30 W Lemon St., Lancaster | 717-509-8686 | Hours: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. daily | Menu.

Luca Italian Kitchen

Luca Italian Kitchen stays true to its name, serving classic Italian cuisines and pizza.

One reader said, "Reminds me of being back in Italy, in Naples."

More information: 436 W James St. #101, Lancaster | 717-553-5770 | Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. daily | Menu.

UnCommon Pizza

Aside from serving delicious pizza, UnCommon Pizza even sells their own homemade pizza dough for those looking to make some pizza of their own.

One reader said, "The food is excellent, service is great and they have the best Hawaiian Pizza! We have taken friends and family (when we could dine in) and take out since and everyone loves their meals."

More information: 616 Paxton Pl #104, Manheim Township | 717-569-0906 | Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Menu.

Riveria Pizza and Italian Kitchen

Among their classic Italian dishes, Riveria Pizza and Italian Kitchen serves a signature pizza pie.

One reader said, "The pizza has the right balance of dough, cheese and sauce."

More information: 1405 North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township | 717-336-3879 | Hours: Monday - Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. | Menu.

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria is perhaps best known for their wide variety of different pizza pies. From your typical pizza pie to spaghetti filled pizza.

One reader said, "They have such a wide variety of pizza and it’s all amazing. You can’t go wrong with their wood fire oven pizza, Rosa Rosa pizza, or spaghetti pizza. My favorite is the the wood fire Bolognese!"

More information: 1040 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township | 717-299-9903 | Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily | Menu.

Metro Express

With three separate locations in Lancaster County, Metro Pizza offers affordable delicious pizza all across the area.

One reader said, "They have the absolute best and most unbeatable prices for their pizza, and their pizza is phenomenal. The sides aren't anything to write home about, but their pizza has got to be the best bang-for-buck of any pizzeria I've ever purchased from."

Lancaster: 1244 Wabank Road, Lancaster city | 717-299-2600 | Hours: Monday - Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Lititz: 105 North Broad Street, Lititz borough | 717-626-7798 | Hours: Monday - Thursday: 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Elizabethtown: 1680 South Market Street, Mount Joy Township | 717-367-6719 | Hours: Monday - Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Click here to view the menu for each location.

DiMaria's Pizza and Italian Kitchen

DiMaria's Pizza dedicates itself to serving authentic Italian dishes to Lititz residents and those within Lancaster County.

One reader said, "Quality of food is excellent, owners are friendly and caring, atmosphere is enjoyable."

More information: 1183 Erbs Quarry Rd., Manheim Township | 717-208-6028 | Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. | Menu.

Honorable mentions

These are the pizza places that received at least one or two votes in our survey.

Two Cousin's Pizza: 115 Manor Ave, Millersville.

Pat's Pizza: 1100 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township.

Little Nicki's Pizza: 1635 W Main St, Ephrata.

Venice Pizza and Pasta: 3079 Columbia Ave, East Hempfield Township.

The Fridge: 534 N Mulberry St, Lancaster.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza: 1750 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township.

Finazzo's Italian Rsetaurant and Pizzeria: 2121 New Holland Pike, East Lampeter Township.

Pasquale's: 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township.

Nino's New York Style Pizza: 361 Comet Dr, Millersville.

Risario's Pronto Pizza: 289 W Main St, Upper Leacock Township.

Sugar Bowl Millersville: 9 Normal Ave, Millersville.

Hot Z Pizza: 2056 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township.

Gargano's Pizzeria and Deli: 5997 Main St, East Petersburg.

Espino's Pizza: 323 W Lemon St, Lancaster.

Salt and Pepper Italian Bistro and Pizza: 486 Royer Dr#102, Manheim Township.

Antonio's Pizza House: 678 W Chestnut St, Lancaster.

Fratelli's Pizza: 848 E Main St, Ephrata.

Slugger's Pizzeria: 701 N Queen St, Lancaster.

Vinny and ThozeGuyz Pizzeria: 1944 Lincoln Hwy E #C, East Lampeter Township.

Randazzo's: 1981 State Rd, East Hempfield Township.

House of Pizza: 23 W Chestnut St, Lancaster.

Dominion Pizza: 938 Columbia Ave, Lancaster Township.

Ruffino's Pizza and Pasta: 572 Centerville Rd, East Hempfield Township.

Babbo's Pizza: 655 N Market St, Elizabethtown.

Roma Pizza: 54 E Main St, Lititz.

The Sandwich Factory and Sports Lounge: 2520 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township.

Giovanni's Italian Restaurant: 188 E Main St, West Cocalico Township.

PizzaTown: 50 Veterans Dr, Elizabethtown.

Lombardo's Restaurant: 216 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster.

Strasburg Pizza: 520 Historic Dr, Strasburg.

Graziano's Pizzeria and Grill: 107 Doe Run Rd, Penn Township.

Columbo's Pizza: 1226 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township.

Pizza City: 6 E Main St, Strasburg.

Ciro's Italian Bistro: 605 Richmond Dr, Manheim Township.