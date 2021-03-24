Every March 24, people across the country celebrate the culinary pride of Philadelphia − the cheesesteak.

In preparation for National Cheesesteak Day, we asked our readers to submit their favorite restaurants in Lancaster County to grab one of these classic sandwiches. While Lancaster may not be known for its cheesesteaks, LNP | LancasterOnline still received over 130 submissions to our National Cheesesteak Day survey.

The restaurants listed below all received three or more votes.

Here are the best restaurants to get a cheesesteak in Lancaster County according to LNP | LancasterOnline readers.

Captain Gus's Steak Shop

Nearly ever reader agrees, what sets Captain Gus's cheesesteaks apart is their seasoning and fresh rolls.

One reader said, "Two words: The seasoning."

More information: 600 W. Orange St., Warwick Township | 717-392-9929 | Hours: Monday: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Tuesday - Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday: closed | Menu.

The Grille

The Grille prides itself on bringing some of that classic South Philly taste to the streets of Lancaster.

One reader said, "Most authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak around, you can get it with whiz -- classic Philly!"

More information: 241 W. Roseville Rd., Manheim Township | 717-509-7700 | Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday: closed | Menu.

The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge

A classic Philly cheesesteak in a sports bar atmosphere brings a nice South Philly feel to Lancaster.

One reader said, "Most authentic to a true Philly 'whiz wit' in the area."

More information: 2520 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township | 717-581-8180 | Hours: Monday - Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. | Menu.

Mr. Joe's Steak House & Restaurant

Any avid cheesesteak fan knows the bread is one of the most important aspects of the sandwich. Mr. Joe's Steak House & Restaurant has some of the best buns in Lancaster, according to our readers.

One reader said, "They just taste great! Joe's uses the best buns, meat, sauce, and cheese."

More information: 200 S. 4th St., Columbia borough | 717-684-5738 | Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Menu.

Bella Luna Pizzeria

With the variety of dishes served at Bella Luna Pizzeria, their cheesesteak stands out above the rest.

One reader said, "I'm from Philly, so I know a good steak. I lived here for 13 years and was always disappointed in the cheesesteaks available around Lancaster. But, I can say Bella Luna does it right!"

More information: 253 N. Reading Rd., Ephrata Township | 717-721-9473 | Hours: Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Thursday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Menu.

Caruso's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Caruso's homemade roll is what sets their cheesesteaks apart from the competition.

One reader said, "They use their own baked bread. They always put the right amount of sauce on, not too much, not too little. They are never greasy. They make the best cheesesteaks."

More information: 2933 Willow Street Pike, West Lampeter Township | 717-464-6464 | Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. | Menu.

Smith's Hotel & Bar

Smith's Hotel & Bar stuffs their cheesesteaks with as much meat as possible, leading to a delicious and messy cheesesteak experience.

One reader said, "They are full of meat and priced right."

More information: 1030 Lancaster Ave, Columbia borough | 717-684-3385 | Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Menu.

Honorable mentions

These are the restaurants that received at least one or two votes in our survey.

Speed's Sandwich Shop: 318 E. King St., Lancaster city.

Cravings Gourmet Deli: 109 Butler Ave, Manheim Township.

Café 1832: 305 Gap Rd., Strasburg Township.

Subs & Six Packs Inc.: 2645 Columbia Ave, East Hempfield Township.

A&M Pizza: 39 Market Square, Manheim borough.

Spring House Brewing Company: 209 Hazel St., Lancaster city.

DiMaria's Pizza & Italian Restaurant: 1183 Erbs Quarry Rd., Manheim Township.

Two Cousins Pizza: 115 Manor Ave, Millersville borough.

Pasquale's: 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township.

Little Italy Italian Restaurant: 2140 River Rd., Conoy Township.

Nino's New York Style Pizza: 361 Comet Dr., Millersville borough.

551 West: 551 W. King St., Lancaster city.

Venice Pizza and Pasta: 3079 Columbia Ave, East Hempfield Township.

Carini's Italian Restaurant: 4204 Division Hwy., East Earl Township.

Palermo Pizza & Italian Restaurant: 351 W. Main St., New Holland borough.

Sugar Bowl Millersville: 9 Normal Ave, Millersville borough.

Joe's Famous Wings & Wieners: 56 W. Main St., Upper Leacock Township.

Dottie's Snack Bar: 425 W. 4th St., Quarryville borough.

Rosario's Pronto Pizza/Italian: 289 W. Main St., Upper Leacock Township.

PrimoHoagies: 289 W. Main St., Upper Leacock Township.

Route 66 Restaurant: 45 W. Liberty St. #2700, Manheim Township.

White Horse Luncheonette: 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Salisbury Township.

A Slice of Brooklyn: 241 N. Queen St., Lancaster city.

Pie In The Sky: 105 Duncan St C, West Lampeter Township.

Little Nicki's Pizza: 1635 W. Main St., Ephrata borough.

Giovanni's Italian Restaurant: 188 E. Main St., West Cocalico Township.