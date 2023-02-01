The history of Lititz and pretzels have been twisted together for more than 150 years, as Julius Sturgis opened the first commercial pretzel bakery in country in 1861.

That history will continue when the Lititz Pretzel Fest returns May 6.

The event, which is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area features more than 20 vendors will offer specialty pretzel treats as well as adult beverages tastings, takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at Lititz Springs Park.

A limited number of tickets for the 2023 Lititz Pretzel Fest are on sale now. Tickets are $25 and available at LititzKiwanis.com.

Last year’s event sold out quickly, according to a press release from the festival organizers.

Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis’ Kids Free Fun Day in Lititz Springs Park on May 20.

“This is another accomplishment for a club with fewer than 25 members,” Jeff Bierbower, the Kiwanis club president said in a press release for the event. “This year we donated over $100,000 to charities we support. And in the club’s 30-year history, we have donated over $1 million to children’s charities.”

Davis added in the press release that the Pretzel Fest is possible due to the generous support of main sponsor Julius Sturgis Pretzel as well as other sponsors and volunteers. Bierbower added the Kiwanis Club is always looking for more members to help support the group’s causes.

For more information call 717-560-2295 or visit LititzPretzelFest.com.