With everything from freshly baked breads and rolls to gorgeous flowers and springtime vegetables, the Lititz Farmers Market is set to return Thursday for the 2022 season.

Lititz Farmers Market is open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays at Lititz Springs Park through mid-October, with the exception of June 30 to allow the park to prepare for its annual July 4 celebration, or during stormy weather.

“After a couple of years of uncertainty due to the pandemic, we’re so fortunate to be bringing back a more festive, eventlike market,” said Rebecca Branle, executive director of Venture Lititz, the nonprofit that organizes the market and other events that support the town’s downtown businesses.

Branle said Venture Lititz is excited to announce a reenergized 2022 market, thanks in large part to the support of exclusive sponsor Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

“Supporting and working to improve the health and well-being of our communities has been a cornerstone of our mission,” said Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

“We are honored to partner with Venture Lititz to continue the tradition of the Lititz Farmers Market bringing fresh, healthy and locally sourced produce and food to the Lititz community. It reinforces our efforts as we continue to strive to make our community the healthiest place to live,” she said.

During its 2022 season, the market will offer a selection of fresh local produce, meats, cheeses, flowers, baked goods and more.

Vendors include The Garden Patch, Hidden Stream Farm, Three Spring Farms, The Productive Peasant Co., Erica Joy Bakes, Happiness Is ..., Woodcrest Daylilies, Bretta’s Breads, Oaklane Kitchen, Oak Nut Farm, Floricopia, Rafiki, and Front Porch Bakery.

Along with the market stands, the opening day of Lititz Farmers Market will feature folk trio Dillweed. Dough Heads Stuffed Waffles will also be onsite slinging sweet and savory treats.

“We’ll also have a free craft activity for kids,” Branle said.

Looking toward the rest of the 2022 season, Lititz Farmers Market will have a little something for everyone, always with a focus on fresh and local. Each week the market will spotlight a featured food truck and a performer. In the months of June, Jul, and August, Black Cat Yoga will lead an hourlong Joyful Movement class at 6 p.m. Free activities for kids and cornhole are also planned.

Each week food trucks are scheduled to appear during the season, including Dough Heads Stuffed Waffles, Koshary Station, Pizza Tent, Rad*ish, and Grappling Crab Shack. In addition to Dillweed, this season’s performers include Guitars for Vets, Lititz Community Band and Uncle Andy and the Musical Society.

“Farmers markets are such a win for communities like ours,” Branle said. “We want to extend a huge thank you to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for so enthusiastically supporting this project. Their commitment to community health pairs perfectly with a market designed to promote fresh produce, support local farmers and bakers, encourage outdoor activity and enhance the sense of community in our downtown.”

This story originally ran in the Lititz Record Express.