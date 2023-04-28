The popular Lititz Craft Beer Fest will return this year, though tickets might go fast.

The Lititz AMBUCS will host the beer festival Saturday, Sept. 23 from 3-6 p.m.

This year, the festival will be held on just one date and time slot, compared to previous years, when it offered two or three sessions.

In 2022, the event saw more than 4,000 attendees, according to Lititz Craft Beer Fest's website.

Tickets cost $55 per person, plus a processing fee of $4.50, and will go on sale June 23 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for designated drivers will cost $10, plus a processing fee of $2. There are no VIP tickets this year, and no ticket sales at the door.

The event will feature music, food trucks and, of course, beer. All attendees must be 21 years old or older.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lititz AMBUCS and the Warwick Community Ambulance Association, which helps people with disabilities.

For more information, visit lititzcraftbeerfest.com.

If You Go What: Lititz Craft Beer Fest. When: Sept. 23 from 3-6 p.m. Where: Tait, 401 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. Cost: $55, plus a $4.50 processing fee for beer drinkers. $10, plus a $2 processing fee for designated drivers. Tickets go on sale June 23 at 5:30 p.m. More info: lititzcraftbeerfest.com.