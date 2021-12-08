Squeezing the piping bag with both hands, Tan’a Highfield creates a buttercream “dam” around the edge of a cake layer, which will harbor a lush layer of chocolate mousse. She takes another 8-inch cake, lops off the dome, applies cake wash with a brush, splits it in half horizontally, and repeats the process, this time filling it with strawberry preserves.

She expertly twirls the turntable while applying a “crumb coat” of icing to the stacked layers with a small, straight spatula. This very thin layer of icing is used seal in the cake’s moisture before the thicker, final icing is applied.

The nascent cake is labeled and placed into the fridge for at least 15 minutes, after which the final icing and personalized design can be added.

“A cake has to be structured well from the first cut,” said Highfield, cake decorator manager at Cake & Cup. “There’s a temperature ‘sweet spot’ for every stage of cake decorating. And having the right tools is everything.”

Cake & Cup, located in Lititz off of Newport Road, has been creating impressive sweet treats for 13 years. The cake shop’s artisans take great pride in creating their delicious, madly artistic masterpieces.

The bakery’s creations are closer to what you’d see on the Food Network than what you’d find in the grocery store: towering geode cakes featuring massive edible “amethyst,” icing floral displays that look like they could jump off the cake and into a vase, and a NASA-themed birthday cake with deep blue galactic designs.

Because Cake & Cup’s designs are often complex, the bakery’s cake decorators have an artistic background, including drawing and calligraphy.

“They must be more of an artist,” explained Highfield.

Cake designers can be trained in the fine points of working with different mediums like fondant, buttercream, edible paints, petal dust, rock candy and carving.

“But you can’t train someone to have good taste in color,” she added.

An evolving business

Cake & Cup is owned by Chris and Karen Fisher. It was originally called The Cupboard, an extension of the restaurant next door which the Fishers also owned until a few years ago. The Fishers also own Tomato Pie Café in Lititz, and Copper Cup Coffee on Columbia Avenue.

As the bakery evolved beyond baking for the restaurant, and the momentum increased toward specialty cakes, the business was renamed Cake & Cup.

The bakery has become a thriving community staple, as they also provide a bevy of coffee drinks along with cookies, cupcakes and pastries. But people come from far and near — Reading, Allentown and even Philadelphia — for their specialty cakes.

Buttercream is one of the bakery’s signature confections.

“It’s nice and smooth, without a cloying, excessively sweet taste,” said Samantha Kerstetter, general manager.

For some families, Cake & Cup is their annual go-to special treat stop.

“We have a customer with twin girls and we made their first birthday cake and every birthday since—and the girls just turned 11 years old,” Kerstetter said. “The trust and confidence in us from the community is really amazing.”

What to consider if you order

While it may seem the sky’s the limit in cake making, there are some pearls of wisdom for customers to avoid eating humble pie.

Don’t wait until the last minute to order a specialty cake. Cake & Cup usually needs one to two weeks to create your edible masterpiece. It’s a solid two weeks if there’s fondant involved, as that type of icing needs time to set to be structurally sound.

When meeting with a cake decorator, be specific in sharing your vision, but “trust us with the design,” explained Highfield. She said that each cake decorator has their niche. Highfield specializes in abstract and painted designs; another member of the team can draw anything from people to scenes to characters. Another designer is a master of buttercream flowers.

The cake designers may suggest a different size, shape or color palette to best present your vision. “We want to make sure we give each customer what they like, but in the best way possible,” Kerstetter noted. “When we say ‘yes,’ we want to make it our best yes.”

While the specialty cake business has gotten a jolt from TV cake baking shows like “Cake Boss,” “Cake Wars” and others, customers should know it takes far longer than 20 TV minutes to create a specialty cake. Highfield and her team can make a customized two-tier cake in two to three hours, but, she cautioned that it is dependent on decorations — the more intricate the design, the longer it takes and the more it will cost.

Another tip: A cake over four layers high is going to be less stable, so plan accordingly.

Cake & Cup is a charming little shop with a drive-thru and outside seating; people can order pastries and coffee online. “But people really should come inside and see what we have,” Kerstetter said.

“What makes our ‘sweet spot’ so wonderful is the team is so passionate about making and creating,” Kerstetter said. “And our team is invested in the customer having the best experience possible.”

5 Notable Creations

Here are five styles of custom cakes made at Cake & Cup.

‘NAKED’: "Naked" cakes omit the icing on the sides of the cake, so the filling and cake layers are visible.

MONSTER TRUCK: No matter what the guest of honor is passionate about, chances are it can be made into a cake, like a monster truck cake.

SEA-THEMED: Birthdays are the most popular specialty cake occasion. For a child with a keen interest in the sea, this cake made a splash on her special day.

OMBRE: Wedding cakes are created with love. This pink ombre style with intricate, lacelike buttercream piping shows how skilled cake artists must be.

FLORAL: Highly skilled cake decorators create memorable masterpieces. Edible flowers add drama and dimension to a specialty cake.