Pizza. Pasta. Arancini. Cannoli. Italian ice. It’s all on the menu at the second annual L’Italia Festival, which will return to Lititz Springs Park on Saturday, Sept. 16. Admission is free to the festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The L’Italia Festival is presented by Lititz restaurant Piccolo Eatery and nonprofit Keystone Italian Project. Piccolo Eatery co-owner Sara Elia and architect Tim Austin are chairs of the event, with committee members organizing the entire day of “divertimento” — the long way of saying “fun” in Italian.

“This is for everyone who is Italian, has Italian ancestry, or wishes that they did,” says Sara Elia, who owns Piccolo Eatery with her father, chef Nino Elia.

Piccolo Eatery sponsored last year’s L’Italia Festival, and it was such a big success that the 2023 festival promises to be even bigger and better, with more food, vendors, activities and music.

The L’Italia Festival is a rain-or-shine event. Attendees have the option of purchasing Lititz Euros, which are custom wooden tokens that are accepted as cash at any of the participating vendors. Vendors will also accept cash and cards.

While food is at the heart of the festival, the event will also offer imported Italian goods, Italian car showings, crafts, music and activities throughout the day. There will also be plenty of kids’ activities for the little ones, including face-painting, coloring books, Italian storytelling, dancing and games.

“We encourage everyone to bring the whole family. Last year was a huge success and we can’t wait to do it all over again, even better,” says Elia, adding, “Tutti Benvenuti!” — which means “everyone is welcome” in Italian.

Elia says organizers are utilizing the entirety of Lititz Springs Park for the event. Cooking demonstrations will be in the gazebo, showing attendees how to prepare a four-course Italian meal. The band shell will feature live Italian music and theater from The People’s Shakespeare Project.

Food vendors include Lititz Pizza Co., Massimo’s Italian bakery of Mechanicsburg, Pat’s Pizzeria of Bethlehem, Antica Napoli of Gettysburg, Joe on the Go Coffee Co. and Roma Pizza of Lititz.

With triple the food vendors from last year, there will be everything from roast pork sandwiches, sausage with peppers and onions, arancini, pizza, pasta and meatballs, to sweet cannoli and Greco’s Italian ice.

While Lititz Springs Park does not allow alcohol, the nearby Lititz VFW will be hosting a complementary event from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the park. The VFW’s La Piazza beer and wine garden will include Italian-inspired cocktails by Lititz distillery Stoll & Wolfe, as well as Fetish Brewery’s beer trailer, Benigna’s Creek Vineyard & Winery and Ferrarelli House of Wine, which will offer wine slushies. Alcoholic beverages must stay in the beer and wine garden.

The VFW will serve food from an Italian-inspired menu at La Piazza, featuring the Italian hotdog and pizza burgers. There will be a raffle for items from Piccolo Eatery, The Log Cabin, Luxe Salon and other local businesses. The raffle will be drawn the next day at the L’Italia Fundraising Gala at the Log Cabin hosted by the Keystone Italian Project. Funds raised at the gala will support next year’s L’Italia Festival. Tickets are $75 for an individual, or $125 for a pair. There’s also an option to add up to three “plus-one” tickets for $50 each. Purchase tickets at lanc.news/litaliagala23.

New this year to the L’Italia Festival will be the All’Aperto juried quick draw event, which tasks artists of all ages and skill levels to capture the outdoor fun of the festival. Registration is free and open to all members of the public. Artists are free to use any two-dimensional medium to depict their chosen subject and may submit up to three separate works to the jury. Prizes are $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $75 for third place.

There will also be a car show sponsored by the Fiat Club of Central PA. Activities will also be planned by the Sons & Daughters of Italy, the Lancaster Italian Culture Society and local crafters who will have a Villaggio Artigiano craft village.

To find out more, visit the event’s website at lititz.it or the festival’s Facebook event page at lanc.news/litalia23.