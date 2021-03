Catch Kim O’Donnel on Thursday morning on WITF (89.5 FM; 99.9 in Lancaster; witf.org for streaming).

As a guest on Scott Lamar’s “Smart Talk,” Kim will be talking about cooking her way through the pandemic and her Stay-Put Cooking series.

Tune in around 9:30 a.m. for the conversation; the lines will be open for reader questions and comments.