National Cheeseburger Day is quickly approaching on Sept. 19 and LNP| LancasterOnline wants to know your favorite place to grab one.

Whether you like it plain or topped with bacon, pickles, special sauce and more, tell us about your pick for the best cheeseburger in Lancaster County.

Your favorite may be featured in an upcoming 'readers pick' article to celebrate the day in style.

Let us know your favorite cheeseburger spots below: