Food has the power to bring us together. In times of celebration and joy, we dine with one another. In moments of sorrow or hardship, we share a meal along with words of comfort. Lasagna Love was born out of this idea. A national nonprofit, started in 2020 as a response to the deep hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lasagna Love connects volunteer chefs, who are willing to cook and donate a fresh lasagna, with their neighbors who are “in need of some extra love and kindness,” according to their website.

“Lasagna Love is a nonprofit organization that empowers families and individuals,” said Sandi Mauer, a volunteer lasagna chef and Lancaster County local leader in training. “We feed families and spread kindness and strengthen communities by giving lasagnas to people in need — we don’t care what the need is. As long as they feel a need, we will provide a lasagna to them. No questions asked.”

How it works

First, volunteers are matched with a neighbor in need. They then schedule a drop-off time, purchase all supplies with their own funds, cook a lasagna (and any other sides they’d like to include) and share their home-cooked meal.

Lasagna recipients can sign themselves up, or they can be nominated by a friend, co-worker, family member, neighbor or other community member — Lasagna Love encourages anyone who sees that someone might be struggling and would benefit from a free, warm, home-cooked meal to sign up. Either way, the request is private, “a process which eliminates any stigmas or barriers associated with asking for help,” according to Lasagna Love.

Kelly Andolina, the organization’s regional director for Pennsylvania and New York, who is based in upstate New York., began volunteering with Lasagna Love in September 2020. She recalls one of her very first deliveries as being especially impactful.

“A single mom was going through cancer treatments during COVID, so it was very tough. She signed up for a meal,” Andolina shared. “She had written this really nice story of how she needed help, and I will just never forget making that lasagna. My husband and I delivered it, and she was just so happy because she and her son actually were able to get like, three meals out of what we delivered.”

Andolina continued, “It just brought so much joy to me knowing that you can help someone in need. I’m getting all choked up, but it’s just a little thing. People don’t realize how many people need help, and it’s such a little thing to do to help your fellow human beings. You never know when you, yourself, are going to need help, you know?”

There are currently 935 active volunteers in Pennsylvania, and those volunteer chefs have made 2,926 one-to-one deliveries to date. If you take into account the lasagnas made for special volunteer events, the number of deliveries in the state rises to 20,399, according to Andolina.

Mauer volunteered to bake her first lasagna in October 2022, and since then, has delivered 15 lasagnas to families in need here in Lancaster County. Most of the time, she never meets the person she is delivering to — she simply knows that she is delivering a warm meal to a neighbor.

“Just knowing that I’m helping other people that really need it (is impactful),” Mauer said. “I had one person who’s a postal worker. She’s working 60 hour weeks and eats cereal for dinner because she doesn’t have the energy to make a hot meal. So that was really cool to be able to help her out.”

Mauer continued, “You just go away from (your deliveries) with a good feeling in your heart. I just want to help other people and this is the way I’m able to do it. I can do it on my own schedule, as I feel I’m able.”

How to help

The flexibility of Lasagna Love’s volunteer program is appealing to folks looking to participate, according to Andolina.

“What’s great about this organization is that you can sign up to deliver however many (lasagnas) you want,” she explained. “You can sign up to do it once a week, once every other week, once a month. You can put yourself on pause whenever you’re traveling or you’re not able to volunteer at the time. And, you can also cook for as many families as you want. We have some volunteers that sign up weekly to deliver to five families a week. That’s what’s great about it — you can really tailor it to your schedule.”

Lasagna Love is “always looking for new chefs,” according to Mauer. She encourages folks to visit the organization’s website at lasagnalove.org for more information or to sign up to volunteer.

“And if they need something, sign up (to receive a lasagna),” Mauer said. “You can nominate a friend or family member if they’re in need, and you can nominate them anywhere in the country. We’re nationwide and we’re also in Canada and Australia.”

“It’s such a wonderful organization. It’s just all about kindness,” Andolina said. “It’s amazing how people pull together. It actually has regained my confidence in humanity. It really has.”

“Without knowing them, without knowing their circumstances, (we are) just helping families and spreading kindness,” Mauer shared. “I read a statistic the other day that 97 percent of the people who were gifted lasagnas had decided to pay it forward (in some way) already. So, if you can think about the ripple effects of that, it’s pretty amazing.”

SANDI’S VEGETABLE LASAGNA

By Sandi Mauer.

Makes one 13-by-9-inch pan of lasagna.

Ingredients:

9 lasagna noodles

2 tablespoons butter

8 oz mushrooms (your favorite variety), sliced

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1 zucchini, diced

1 yellow squash, diced

1/2 orange bell pepper, diced

1 cup frozen spinach (thawed)

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning blend

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper

40 oz. tomato basil sauce, divided (homemade or your favorite jarred sauce will do)

For the bechamel sauce (1 quart):

3/4 Parmesan cheese, divided (for use in bechamel sauce, as well as lasagna)

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

5 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart milk

1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Directions:

1. Prepare lasagna noodles according to package instructions. Set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

3. Melt butter in a skillet. Sauté mushrooms until they have given up their liquid. Remove mushrooms from the pan.

4. Add onion to pan. Sauté until transparent.

5. Add zucchini, yellow squash, and bell peppers, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Sauté for 5-10 minutes.

6. Pour a little of the pasta sauce in the baking dish, just to coat the bottom.

7. Reserve about 1 cup of pasta sauce. Pour the remainder of the pasta sauce, spinach, and mushrooms to the skillet. Heat through for 5-10 minutes on low heat.

8. Prepare the bechamel sauce: Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk into the butter. Cook until the flour turns a light sandy color (about 5-7 minutes).

9. Increase heat to medium-high. Slowly whisk in milk until the sauce is thickened. Simmer for about 10-20 minutes.

10. Grate in fresh nutmeg and season with salt.

11. Add 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese.

12. Place 3 lasagna noodles on the bottom of the pan.

13. Put 1/2 of vegetable/pasta sauce mixture on top of noodles.

14. Pour 1/2 of bechamel sauce on top of the veggie mixture.

15. Sprinkle 3/4 cup of mozzarella on top of the bechamel sauce.

16. Repeat steps 12, 13, 14, 15.

17. Place the final layer of noodles on top. Cover the noodles with the remaining pasta sauce. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses over the top.

18. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil, and finish baking for 15 minutes, or until lasagna is hot and bubbly, and the cheese is melted to your desired gooeyness.