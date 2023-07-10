The best gyros in Pennsylvania can be found in Lancaster city, according to the Tasting Table food and lifestyle website.

In a roundup of the best gyros in all 50 states, posted earlier this month, Souvlaki Boys Grill’s version of the Greek sandwich was named the best in the Keystone State.

The restaurant is at North Queen and West James streets in Lancaster.

Michael Kambouroglos, who grew up in the restaurant business and studied at the Culinary Institute of America, owns Souvlaki Boys. He founded the brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2014 with his cousin, Pete Alexopoulos, after first running the business as a food truck for two years.

Kambouroglos’ “vision paid off, as Souvlaki Boys Grill serves some of the most authentic gyro combinations in the area and in the usual Greek street food style, i.e. ready to grab and go,” the Tasting Table article says.

A July 6 post on the Souvlaki Boys Facebook page says, “We’re humbled and honored! It only further motivates us in our commitment to providing the very best Real Greek Street Food for all who come to visit us! There's no better feeling than when people tell us that coming in is like a little Greek Getaway in the middle of Lancaster!”

Gyros can refer both to a style of meat — shavings of meat roasted on a rotisserie — and to the pita bread sandwich made with that meat, vegetables and tzatziki sauce.

Souvlaki Boys Grill serves up a variety of pita bread sandwiches with gyro meat — shaved vertical-rotisserie-roasted pork — as one of the possible fillings, along with “Gyro Meat Feast” meals featuring gyro meat, Greek-style rice pilaf, a Greek salad, warm pita bread and the restaurant’s own tzatziki (Greek yogurt and cucumber) sauce.

To read the Tasting Table’s article on the best gyros in every state, visit lanc.news/BestGyro2023.