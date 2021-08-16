After last year’s shrunken drive-thru version, the popular Lancaster VegFest will return as an outdoor event next month at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no bands, speakers or chef demos as in previous years, said event organizer and founder Courtney Kokus, but she promises there will be no shortage of vegan fare.

To help with crowd control and social distancing, the event – in its fifth year – will be held over two days. The format is “less festival and will have more of a market feel,” with a mix of prepared food, fresh produce, pantry items and assorted wellness and home products, said Kokus.

The food court area will include a mix of food trucks and vendors serving up plant-based fare, from donuts and Nashville fried chik’n sandwiches to New York-style pizza with vegan cheese and meats. For the first time, VegFest will have a “farmer’s market” area with fresh produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op available for purchase. Kokus told LNP | LancasterOnline there will be plenty of room to spread out and have a picnic.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to sign up for time-released tickets in advance as another way to help with crowd control and social distancing. (However, no one will be turned away at the entrance, said Kokus.) A $35 VIP ticket includes early entry, vendor samples, event swag and raffle tickets.

Bio Box IF YOU GO Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster When: September 18 and 19, 12 to 5 p.m. For more info: pavegfest.com; instagram.com/pavegfest