Fancy some flaky fish and chips or a cheesy beef crunch wrap? Perhaps you prefer piping hot Buffalo chicken fries with spicy blue cheese crumbles or a mango habanero hot chicken sandwich with a kick. No? What about Philly mac and cheese sliders followed by a blueberry lemon cake jar?

Taste it all, advises Lancaster VegFest organizer Courtney Kokus, and know your arteries won’t totally hate you, because all this deliciousness contains no animal products. The popular food festival returns Saturday and Sunday to Lancaster city’s Buchanan Park.

IF YOU GO What: Lancaster VegFest, featuring plant-based food, live music and speakers including Farm Sanctuary cofounder Gene Baur (2 p.m.). Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster. Cost: Free admission, but $5 suggested donation to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary. VIP tickets $35 each. More info: pavegfest.com

Pros of plant-based food

People who follow a vegan lifestyle eat foods that don’t contain animals, fish, eggs and honey. Some vegans also eschew clothing, shoes or personal care items that include or were tested on animals. Reasons include protecting the environment, treating animals compassionately and improving personal health.

“A lot of people think vegans are grass eaters,” says Maati Angaza, who owns the New York-based food truck Maati Made It. She will sell her vegan mac & cheese sliders and explore other foods at VegFest on Saturday and Sunday at Buchanan Park.

“You can live a plant-based lifestyle and eat amazing food,” says Kokus, who works for Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit group that provides shelter for rescued farm animals and educates consumers on plant-based living.

Meat and dairy eaters are especially welcome at the festival. Kokus wants people to leave inspired and excited about adding plant-based products to their lives.

Sarah Salluzzo agrees. “You’re not going to be accosted and preached at,” says the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary executive director and co-founder.

Who participates?

Money to fund the festival comes from sponsors. Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op, for instance, donated $5,000 to be the main sponsor. The cooperative represents about 130 small organic farms in Lancaster County and delivers fresh vegetable boxes to subscribers who pick up shares at 70 locations along the East Coast, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and stops in Delaware.

Lancaster Farm Fresh also sells products wholesale to restaurants and grocery stores, such as Whole Foods.

“The ultimate goal for us is to save farmland,” says Casey Spacht, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We support endeavors that support us.”

Animal Advocates of South Central PA also will offer information on how a plant-based lifestyle can help the environment and reduce greenhouse gasses.

“The environment really matters,” says Joe Kirkenir, the group’s president.

Root Restaurant in Lancaster has been a sponsor since Year One. Owner Rob Garpstas, already in the restaurant business, turned to creating vegan food about 12 years ago after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

His plant-based restaurant offers dishes, such as vegan pizza, burgers, fries and New England clam chowder or Key West conch fritters. Root, which will operate a stand at VegFest, won’t be selling any food because the restaurant is close by. Instead, festival attendees will receive free samples.

Vanessa Orellana turned to a plant-based diet after a doctor treating a friend for cancer recommended giving up dairy and meat.

The New Yorker loves traveling to vegan food festivals to try different dishes. “I like to meet people,” she says. Orellana figured, as long as she was going, she might as well offer her own products. Thus, Style and Vegan was born. Her stand sells organic clothing made from plant-based materials. When she’s not working, Orellana searches vegan food festivals for plant-based “chicken.”

Luckily for her, a Vuture food stand will offer several meatless “chicken” — commonly referred to in the food industry as chick’n —sandwiches at the event. “Vegan food is on the rise,” says Nick Vee, operations manager for the California-based company. “Lancaster made it on our list of places to go.”

David Huffman, of Cleveland, put Lancaster on his list, too. Huffman, who is gay, runs Bitchy Vegan Homo, which specializes in desserts. Huffman’s brownies, regular and gluten-free, will be two out of five sweets he’s making. “Lancaster is great,” Huffman says. VegFest “is such a big event.”

Plant-based junk food is just one part of VegFest. Fresh fruit, vegetables and people to advise how to prepare them also will be present, as well as speakers and live for the festival’s sixth year.

Lancaster Farm Sanctuary put its name and marketing efforts on VegFest because Kokus is its marketing director and because the sanctuary can promote the event to a wider audience, Salluzzo says.

Joshua Black, who weighed about 265 pounds 10 years ago, became vegan to improve his health. The Philadelphia resident lost 70 pounds but never gave up flavor. His Flat Belly Veg stand offers healthy food with decadent names, such as Smokey Tempeh Taco Bowl and Pesto Chick’n Avocado Melt.

“I sell healthy vegan food,” says Black, who will operate a stand at VegFest. “I share my personal journey from being fat to fit.”

About the festival

Kokus started VegFest on a whim, while on maternity leave more than six years ago. “I just wanted to do it,” she says. The event drew 40 vendors in 2017 at Musser Park for one day. The festival kept growing each year and reached a high of about 140 participants in 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

Kokus created a grab-and-go drive-thru event in 2020. A modified festival returned in September featuring timed tickets that spread visitors throughout two days but still drew about 15,000 attendees. The festival is not billed as a moneymaker, and Kokus donated about $2,000 after expenses in 2021 to the Farm Sanctuary.

This year, about 110 vendors will welcome visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Buchanan Park. Admission is free, but organizers suggest a $5 donation for Lancaster Farm Sanctuary. A limited number of VIP tickets, at $35 each, provides early entrance at 11 a.m., a goodie bag with samples and raffle tickets for prizes.

In addition, Snapology will sponsor a craft area for children, and Susquehanna Waldorf School will engage little ones with a giant bubble. A playground and dog park also will be onsite.

VegFest also will feature a beer garden for the first time, with cocktails from Lancaster Distilleries and cider from Levengoods of Lancaster, as well as several booths offering brews.