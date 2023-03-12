Lancaster restaurateur and pastry chef Cedric Barberet has spent many years promoting the cuisine, pastry arts and culture of his native France — including by operating his restaurant and pastry shop in downtown Lancaster.

The venerable Academie Culinaire de France took notice, and last month honored him for his work.

At the annual congress of the North American delegation of the academy, Barberet was named an Honored Academicien for his service to the academy’s mission of promoting French culinary culture in America.

Barberet, who owns and operates Bistro Barberet & Bakery, 26 E. King St., Lancaster, with his wife, Estelle, received the honor Feb. 5 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City.

Barberet, who was inducted into the Academie Culinaire in 2011, when the congress met in Montreal, Canada, says this latest honor means a lot to him.

“It shows that what we are trying to do through the restaurant and the bakery is actually meaning something in terms of trying to stay as close as we can be to the roots of French culture” and French cuisine, Barberet says.

Barberet says the honor was especially meaningful in that he was one of the youngest honorees this year, and also because this is the 140th anniversary of the Academie Culinaire — established in France in 1883.

“It’s one of the oldest chef associations in the world,” Barberet notes. Many well-known chefs from France and other countries came to the academy’s meeting this year because of the anniversary.

Barberet says that, in talking with the organizers of this year’s congress, he believes he was being honored as an entrepreneur — running his own French eatery and shepherding it through the rough early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like it’s very rewarding,” Barberet says of being honored for running a French eatery. “And we’re so happy to be here in Lancaster and be able to share that (French cuisine and culture), and be able to point out that it’s not only in big cities that you can have access to French culinary excellence ... but also in Lancaster. You can come to Lancaster and have a great experience.”

It’s rewarding, Barberet says, “not only for us but for the city itself. It gives us a lot of joy, because we wanted to share that with the people of Lancaster. Because we love to be here.”

Barberet says he’s grateful that, as co-owner of the bistro, Estelle Barberet was also recognized when he received his award in New York. The academy made an effort to recognize the spouses of honored chefs this year, he says, since spouses don’t often get the recognition they deserve for the support they provide: “Sometimes it’s not easy to live with a chef, I guess,” he adds.

This is not the first honor Barberet has received for promoting French culture and cuisine. In 2017, he was named a Chevalier de l’Ordre du Merite Agricole, or Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit, by the agriculture minister of the government of France.

Barberet, who grew up near Lyon, France, started his career working in his father’s pastry shop and received classical training as a pastry chef.

In an episode that aired in April 2020, Barberet earned $10,000 by winning the Food Network’s “Chopped Sweets” competition.

In 2016, Barberet was named one of the top 10 pastry chefs in the country by Dessert Professional Magazine.

Before opening the Lancaster restaurant and bakery in 2015, Barberet was an executive pastry chef for prestigious restaurants including Philadelphia’s Le Bec-Fin and Buddakan.

A decade before Donald Trump began running for president, Barberet was the pastry chef at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and created cakes for Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding.

Bistro Barberet & Bakery will be among the city eateries participating in Lancaster City Restaurant Week, April 17-23. Read about the event here.