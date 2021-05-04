Pizzeria Beddia, the Philadelphia restaurant owned by Lancaster native Joe Beddia, has made another best-of list.

Last month, Food & Wine magazine contributor and veteran travel writer David Landsel shared his picks for the 10 best states to eat pizza, with Pennsylvania landing in seventh place. Among the revered spots in the Commonwealth is Beddia’s pizza place in Philly’s Fishtown neighborhood.

In recent years, Pizzeria Beddia made Esquire magazine’s 2019 list of best new restaurants and considered one of the best places in the world to eat, according to Time magazine. In 2017, Bon Appetit named Beddia's pizza the best in the country.

Beddia, a 1995 graduate of Hempfield High School, is the author of the 2017 cookbook “Pizza Camp.” Read LNP's interview with Beddia about the book here.