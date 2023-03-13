Lancaster residents already know that this town is a delicious place to live.

Now, the rest of the country is catching on.

Lancaster was named one of “four surprising foodie towns” in the March 2023 issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine, on newsstands now.

“Set in the heart of the state’s Amish country, Lancaster is home to a growing immigrant and refugee population — and the foods and flavors they bring,” Nino Padova writes in the article, “Destination: Flavor.” “Add to that a reputation for being ‘the next Brooklyn’ and you have a community in flux, where rich culinary traditions thrive against a backdrop of cocktail bars, dairy farms, art galleries, and streets that still thrum with horses and buggies.”

Several Lancaster landmarks and businesses are included in the short feature. There’s the obvious: Lancaster Central Market and the newly renovated Southern Market, for their plentiful vendors and variety.

But a few smaller businesses are mentioned by name, too. The article suggests visiting Issei Noodle for its pho, ramen and mochi donuts; Lancaster Sweet Shoppe for its stroopwafels and Conway Social Club for top-shelf whiskey or a craft cocktail.

For lodging, the article suggests the Cork Factory Hotel for its industrial, historical charm.

Photos of Lancaster Central Market, a dish from Issei Noodle, Lancaster Sweet Shoppe’s Stroopies S’more and a photo of beverage manager Ben Hash of Conway Social Club were also included in the feature.

As for the other foodie towns, Lancaster’s in the company of Hudson, New York; Oakland, California; and Scottsdale, Arizona.