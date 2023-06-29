For the second year in row, the Lancaster Craft Beerfest will be delayed due to ongoing construction in the 100 block of North Queen St.

"Due to the construction this summer in Binns Park, unfortunately we have to postpone the much anticipated 2023 Lancaster Craft Beerfest," said event organizers Joycat Events in a statement to LNP|LancasterOnline.

The Lancaster Craft Beerfest was a yearly fixture in Binns Park that brought many breweries, vendors and customers downtown. The event last happened in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, it was canceled because of construction in Ewell Plaza, which opened to the public later that year in September.

"Other potential locations have been explored, but regrettably we've exhausted our options. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for the Lancaster Craft Beerfest, and we look forward to bringing it back in 2024," organizers said.

For more information, visit lancastercraftbeerfest.com.