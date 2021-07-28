Wine Spectator magazine recently announced its 40th annual restaurant awards, and Osteria Avanti in Leola made the cut. This year's list includes more than 2,900 restaurants nationwide and in 72 countries.

In Central PA, Tutoni's Restaurant in downtown York also made this year's list. Located on the Inn at Leola Village complex, the farm-to-table Osteria Avanti has a wine collection of more than 450 bottles. The restaurant won its first wine award in 2014.

The complete list is available in the Aug. 31 print edition of Wine Spectator. You can search for winning restaurants on its website.