This week, you can toast the new Lancaster County Brewers Guild with its first project: a collaboration beer.

The Lancaster County Brewers Guild West Coast IPA will be offered for release at its 19 member breweries on Thursday, Aug. 5, National IPA Day, says Ryan Foltz, president of the guild and owner of Pour Man’s Brewing Co. The beer features simcoe and amarillo hops and will be released on draft.

Craft breweries have expanded around the country, especially over the past decade and Lancaster County has lots of options. The county has 29 active breweries, the fifth highest in the state, tied with York County, according to the state liquor control board.

Lancaster’s guild was created to be a resource to promote Lancaster County’s craft beer community, Foltz says. He saw a similar group in Pittsburgh and pitched the idea locally. For customers, the guild creates special events and an ale trail. For brewers, the group is a way to help each other out on common issues.

During the pandemic, the group finally had the time to organize.

The invitation went out to breweries in the county, including those based elsewhere with local taprooms. Nineteen breweries joined.

A few weeks ago, members of the guild met at Lancaster Brewing Company to brew the collab IPA, which Foltz describes a beer with more malt and more bitterness than an East Coast IPA.

The breweries releasing the beer will be shared on lancasterbreweries.org and on Facebook.

This is the first activity for the new group. The guild plans to share information about member breweries on its website.

Coming up is Lancaster Brewers Week, September 18-24. Member breweries will host special events and beer releases throughout that week. At Lititz Craft Beer Fest, the group will share samples of the collab beer and special beers from member breweries.

Also in the works is an app for a local ale trail which may be released early 2022, Foltz says.