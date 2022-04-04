The votes are in for Pennsylvania’s craft beer bracket and Lancaster County has a winner.

Pour Man’s Brewing was crowned the champion Monday morning after votes were counted in the month-long competition.

“We’re all super excited about it,” says Ryan Foltz, owner and head brewer of the Ephrata brewery. After the announcement, the team at Pour Man’s was inundated with congratulations texts.

Breweries in Pennsylvania created the Beer Madness contest to find the best brewery in the state. The first round of 64 breweries were picked from the state’s more than 300 breweries using ratings in Untappd, a beer app. Then, it turned into a popularity contest.

Pour Man’s plans to celebrate with $1 drafts Monday night, April 4, at the brewery on South Reading Road.

Longer-term, Foltz soon will brew a celebratory lager named Year of the Lager. When the beer’s ready in about six weeks, it will be on tap throughout the region and available in cans, he says.

Other local breweries made it into the bracket, including Our Town Brewery, Lancaster; Funk Brewing, Emmaus, with a brewpub in Elizabethtown, and Collusion Tap Works, York, with a tap room in Lititz.

Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown, made it to the second round.

Pour Man’s and Fourscore Beer Co., Gettysburg, were close in votes the day before the contest ended. The Ephrata brewery nabbed a celebrity endorsement from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and pulled ahead with more than 31,000 votes.

By the time the contest ended, craft beer fans entered nearly 450,000 votes, Breweries in Pennsylvania shared on social media.