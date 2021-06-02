Beer festivals bring thousands of people together to try something new, from altbier to wit.

Last year, that wasn’t possible.

As the rules change about events, some of the beer festivals in Lancaster County are back.

Here’s more about which ones are canceled and which ones are happening.

German Sommerfest: Happening in June

Lancaster Liederkranz will greet summer with a festival on June 11 and 12, president Glenn Yanos says. There will be German food, beer, music and dancing.

Mount Hope BrewFest: Happening in June

The beer festival on the at Mount Hope Estate and Winery near Manheim is June 12. There will be two sessions: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $57 and must be purchased in advance. Face masks are not required for fully-vaccinated people.

Blues and Brews: Happening in July

This beer and music festival at Mount Hope Estate and Winery near Manheim is scheduled for July 10.

Central Pa Beer and Wine Fest, Unknown

This festival from Emerald Foundation usually is held in July with proceeds benefiting Emerald Community Campus programming. Organizers have not made a decision on the 2021 event.

Rivertown Hops: Canceled

This festival held at Columbia’s old carnival grounds is usually held in August with proceeds benefiting Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. The group is considering adding a beer garden to the Bridge Bust, Oct. 2.

Nook Brew Fest: New for 2021

Spooky Nook Sports will host its first beer festival inside the complex, Saturday, Aug. 14. The festival will have beer from 40 breweries, music, games and food trucks. Tickets are $50 or $70 for VIP (early entry). Ten percent of proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse.

Lancaster Craft Beerfest: Happening in August

This beer festival is usually held in Lancaster’s Binns Park in late August and includes food and live music. The festival’s scheduled for Aug. 28. Tickets were slated to go on sale this spring.

Oktoberfest: Happening in September

Lancaster Liederkranz holds this beer festival when it is traditionally held in Munich, in September. While Oktoberfest in Munich is not happening in 2021, the local festival will be held Sept. 17-19. The local festival has German food, beer, music and dancing.

Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Happening in September

This festival in downtown Lititz is held in September and has food, music and a homebrew competition. Proceeds benefit Lititz AMBUCS. The festival will be Sept. 26.

Brew-chanan Fest: Canceled

This festival usually brings beer, wine, cider and mead to Lancaster’s Buchanan Park in October with proceeds benefiting Angels Among Us Animal Sanctuary. Organizers have canceled the 2021 festival.