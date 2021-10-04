Last month, visitpa.com, the tourism arm of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, rolled out its latest batch of “culinary trails,” which include curated itineraries organized by county. We were surprised that not one orchard in Lancaster County made the cut for the state’s “Picked: An Apple Trail, ” so we asked Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film for an explanation.

Here’s what Lepore had to say via email: “With more than 300 orchards, bakers, picklers and butchers highlighted, every corner of the state is showcased in our new culinary trails. But we know with Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural heritage that there are many more amazing stories, people and experiences to be shared. In the days following the launch, we heard from many folks who asked, ‘How can we be a part of these trails?’ This was no surprise as our agricultural roots grow deep, back before the nation was founded. We expect the itineraries will grow and evolve and look forward to including more stops in Lancaster County.”

Based on our ongoing reporting and tree fruit scouting, Lancaster is home to a minimum of 12 farms and orchards growing (and selling) apples on site. In fact, there are enough apple pitstops throughout the county to justify a very Lancastrian apple trail, which is exactly what we did.

Our list, which follows, is organized by geographic section of the county – north, south, east, west and so on – and includes five pick-your-own orchards (noted with an asterisk). Our notes include where you can score freshly pressed cider and locally made apple preserves. As always, let us know if we’ve missed your favorite apple spot. In the meantime, who’s up for a joyride?

NORTH

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm (2101 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz)

The Smucker family grows more than 20 varieties of apples. House-made apple cider.

Hands on the Earth Orchard (421 Weber Road, Lititz; 717-314-7264; handsontheearth.com/store)

Farmer Dave Fahnestock is bringing his fruit, cider (and homemade cider doughnuts) to Lititz Farmers Market Thursday afternoons until Oct. 14. If you can’t make it to market, Fahenestock offers online ordering and local farm pickup.

Kuntryside Orchard (995 W. Fairview Road, Lititz)

House-made unpasteurized cider. 15 varieties of apples. If you’re up for a second stop, Hands on the Earth orchard is a short drive, about five miles northwest of here.

Napierville Orchard (5 Martin Road, Ephrata)

On a recent visit, 10 varieties of apples were on display. House-made unpasteurized cider.

NORTHEAST

Beiler’s Fruit Farm (383 Springville Road, New Holland)

House-made unpasteurized cider.

*Brecknock Orchard (390 Orchard Road, Brecknock Township)

More than 35 varieties. House-made flash pasteurized apple cider and slushies, their own apple butter and applesauce.

Jonas R. Zimmerman Orchard (1879 Main St., East Earl)

House-made unpasteurized cider.

EAST

A.B. Orchards (5754 White Oak Road, Paradise)

As we reported earlier this week, A.B. presses their apples into unpasteurized cider, with a fill-your-own jug tap on the premises. If you need even more apple action, White Oak Nursery (details under South section) is about six miles west down the road.

*Kauffman Orchards (3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand)

More than 25 apple varieties, including some heirlooms. Apple cider, apple butter and dried apples made in-house. Apples also available at their stand at Lancaster Central Market.

SOUTH

White Oak Nursery (2507 White Oak Road, Strasburg)

Orchardist Amos Fisher grows more than 100 varieties of apples, many of which are heirloom varieties. On a recent visit, a few dozen varieties were on display, including names such as Virginia Beauty, Razzor’s Russet and Mollie’s Delicious. House-made unpasteurized cider.

WEST

*Masonic Village Farm Market (310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown)

More than 60 varieties of apples. In-house apple cider (and slushies), house label apple butter and preserves.

LANCASTER CITY SUBURBS

Brook Lawn Farm Market (2325 Lititz Pike, Neffsville)

A mix of locally grown apples and those from the Erb family orchard, including heirloom strains of Red Delicious, Jonathan and Stayman Winesap.

* Cherry Hill Orchards (400 Long Lane, New Danville)

More than 25 varieties of apples. Cider (and cider slushies), cider doughnuts and house label apple butter.

PICK-YOUR-OWN DETAILS

Brecknock Orchard

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Nov. 6.

Price: $1.85 for amounts under 20 pounds; $1.50 for 20 pounds and above. Containers are available for purchase (and may be reused for future trips); wagons available.

For weather updates and more info: 717-445-5704.

Cherry Hill Orchards

When: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., until mid-November.

Price: $15 to start (for about six pounds). Containers provided.

For weather updates and more info: 717-872-9311.

Kauffman Orchards

When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Price: Half peck $13; peck $18; $20 minimum. Containers are provided.

For weather updates and more info: 717-768-0050. Note: The pick-your-own address is 53 S. Weavertown Road, Ronks (different from the retail store).

Masonic Village Farm Market

When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 12 to 3 p.m., until Oct. 24.

Price: Peck $14; half-bushel $25. Containers are provided.

For weather updates and more info: 717-361-4520.