This week, more than 40 Lancaster city restaurants and other food businesses celebrate either having recently opened or having navigated their way through a three-year rocky business landscape of closures and staffing shortages that the COVID-19 pandemic brought. They’re celebrating by offering specials, discounts or new menu items as participants in Lancaster City Restaurant Week. The semiannual event, which was canceled in the fall, starts Monday and runs through next Sunday.

“We had a pause in the fall of last year because we had reached out to restaurants coming out of the summer ... and basically the response we got was, between staffing and business levels, we probably shouldn’t do this,” says Chris Trendler, president of restaurant week and general manager and partner in Decades restaurant and arcade on North Queen Street.

“It was kind of night and day between fall of last year and the spring of this year,” Trendler says. Early this year, right after the holidays, he adds, restaurants started reaching out to his committee, asking that the event come back.

“So that ... gave us a lot of confidence going into this season that this was going to work and that we would have a good showing, and we sure have.”

As of the middle of last week, 44 eateries and other food businesses had signed up to participate. About a dozen of those are new additions to the event.

One of those new restaurants, 401 Prime on North Prince Street, hosted an invitation-only restaurant week kickoff reception April 10, at which several participating eateries offered samples of dishes, beverages and desserts you can order around town this week. At that event, restaurateurs expressed hope that the event would get lots of support from the community.

Rather than being asked to offer fixed-price menus at certain price points, as they have in the past, participating eateries this week can offer whatever they feel will best draw in diners, Trendler notes. Decades, for example, is offering tokens for arcade games and bowling with the purchase of a popular appetizer and entree.

That flexibility has ”opened us up to more restaurants participating this year,” says John Costanzo, a partner in the Vescor Hospitality group that includes 401 Prime, the Belvedere Inn, C’est La Vie and Josephine’s Downtown. “I think it’s definitely going to draw business downtown again.”

For restaurant week, the Belvedere and Josephine’s are offering three-course, fixed-price menus, for $50 and $55, respectively, Costanzo says, while C’est La Vie is offering a $5 pizza with the purchase of any entree and 401 Prime is offering $5 bacon appetizers or $5 desserts with an entree purchase.

The 4-month-old cheesecake business Urban Farmhouse on North Queen Street is hoping for exposure during this week’s event.

“I’m hoping it will help people know we exist,” owner Melissa Houser says. “Our place is very new, and there’s a lot of people who don’t know about the Urban Farmhouse, so I hope it just exposes us to the community more than we’ve been able to do on our own or by word of mouth.”

For restaurant week, Houser is offering a dollar off any slice of cheesecake for those who mention restaurant week.

At Chellas Arepa Kitchen on Hempstead Road, which reached No. 11 on Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in the U.S. earlier this year, owner Luis Quiroz says he’s offering a $15 special of chicken pachanguero — a grilled chicken marinated in spicy sauce and served with rice and black beans.

Quiroz says Chellas is looking to move from its food trailer to a brick-and-mortar business in either Lancaster or Lititz in the near future. So, during restaurant week, “we’re offering new flavors and a little hint of what our brick-and-mortar — which is still in the works — will offer when we open.”

Phillip Ponticelli, food and beverage director for the Imperial on East Chestnut Street, was serving up two kinds of paella from roll-top chafing dishes at the restaurant week reception.

The Imperial is offering dine-in customers 20% off all breakfast orders all week and 50% off appetizers Sunday to Thursday.

Ponticelli, who’s new to town, but participated in a successful restaurant week where he used to work — Walt Disney World — says he’s hoping to have a day off this week so he can go out and sample Lancaster’s restaurant fare.

Francisco Gomez de la Torre, co-owner of three Frisco’s Peruvian-style chicken locations around the county, says past restaurant weeks have brought a bonanza for his eatery.

“Back in 2021, restaurant week was responsible for us for us exploding,” Gomez de la Torre says.

“We launched our pollo bowl (featuring chicken, rice, beans and toppings) on restaurant week, and it was incredible. We had a special: two pollo bowls for 20 bucks. It just went off the charts.”

His daughter, and Frisco’s brand ambassador, Dani Gomez de la Torre, remembers making 18 pollo bowls for one customer that year.

Starting Monday, for restaurant week, Dani Gomez de la Torre says, Frisco’s locations (including New Holland Avenue in the city), are offering a brand-new “ultimate’ chicken sandwich with coleslaw and one of three sauces.

“I think (restaurant week) really helps us bring the community out and get everyone’s support,” she says. “I think it’s pretty awesome to be a part of it.”