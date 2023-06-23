Those seeking last-minute cookout ingredients are in luck this Independence Day.

Lancaster Central Market will be open on Tuesday, July 4.

The market will operate during its normal hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Market shared the announcement via Facebook and Instagram.

"Make it a family day at Market to stock up on summer celebration favorites and enjoy some yummy treats as you stroll the aisles," the post reads.

For more information about Lancaster Central Market, visit centralmarketlancaster.com.