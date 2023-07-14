The results are in: USAToday readers voted Lancaster Central Market as the eighth-best public market in the United States.

Two other Pennsylvania-based markets earned higher spots in the list with Philadelphia-based Reading Terminal Market voted third and the Easton Public Market crowned in first place.

An expert panel at USAToday picks the nominees, and then readers get to vote for their favorite choice from the pre-selected options.

The Lancaster Central Market, along with Ephrata's Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction, were both nominated for the category in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Lancaster Central Market earned fifth place.

Many Lancaster County institutions have been up for consideration for USAToday's Readers' Choice contest.

In 2022, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm earned third place for the Best Corn Maze category.

Dutch Wonderland's "Happy Hauntings" Halloween attraction was nominated for the category "Best Theme Park Halloween Events" in 2021 and 2022, though it didn't win either time.