Lancaster Central Market in downtown Lancaster and Green Dragon Farmer's Market in Ephrata are county mainstays for fresh produce, homemade foods and trinkets to keep for years to come.

They're known nationally, too, as they are both in the running for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice awards.

Lancaster Central Market is up for "Best Public Market." To cast your vote, visit the market's page on the 10Best website.

Green Dragon is up for "Best Farmer's Market," and you can vote here.

As of publishing time, Lancaster Central Market is in fifth place, and Green Dragon is in 11th place in their respective categories.

Voting ends Monday, Feb. 28 at noon, and a winner will be decided Friday, March 11.

A panel of experts pick the initial places to vote for in each Reader's Choice list, and then USA Today readers vote on which place they find best among the already selected list.

In 2021, Green Dragon placed second on the Best Farmer's Market list, and Lancaster Central Market earned fifth place for Best Public Market.