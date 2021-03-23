Two Lancaster County markets are on the short lists for the best in the nation.

Lancaster Central Market has been nominated for Best Public Market in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice contest.

Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction in Ephrata has been nominated for Best Farmers Market.

Green Dragon is up against 19 other markets from Hilo Farmers Market in Hawaii to Burlington Farmers Market in Vermont. A close competitor is Headhouse Farmers’ Market in Philadelphia. Currently, voters pushed Green Dragon to #2.

The market pops up at 955 North State St., Ephrata, every Friday with giant whoopie pies, huge dog bones, produce, purses and a lot more.

Central Market is up against 19 markets from Pike Place Market in Seattle to Your Dekalb Farmers Market in Georgia. A nearby competitor is Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market. Currently, Lancaster’s market is #11.

The market is open Tuesdays and weekends with produce, plants, coffee, baked goods and more.

Readers can vote once a day for their favorite spots until Monday, April 12 at noon.

The farmers market voting can be found here.

The public market voting is here.

Lancaster County has a few winners in past readers’ choice awards.