Few things have the power to bring people together quite like a potluck.

One organized by a relatively new group called Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders featured a particularly effective conversation starter known as lechon.

That’s a popular dish in the Philippines, which typically involves spit-roasting a suckling pig stuffed with ingredients like lemon grass, garlic and chives. Dr. Efrem Magtagnob, who is from the Philippines, and Damon Myers drove to New Jersey this month to secure that showstopper on the day that they hosted the gathering at their Lancaster home.

More than 50 people — balancing bamboo plates filled with colorful culinary creations — circulated in the couple’s sun-dappled backyard. Among them were restauranteurs, real estate professionals, at least one artist, lawyer and therapist, a few nonprofit leaders and others. Many are well-connected in and around the city. Until recently, most weren’t connected to each other.

“We weren’t in the same circles three or four years ago. We’re all people who have found that we want a community,” says Ole Hongvanthong, a Lancaster photographer. “My wife is Hispanic. Most of our friends are Hispanic. I was craving an Asian community. And we’re building that space with people who are also wanting those connections.”

Hongvanthong grew up in the United States but was born in Laos. He says he’s not a particularly good cook but has lately started smoking meats. He brought pork shoulder to the potluck.

“Everybody loves Taco Tuesday. But there’s not really a day to bring our community together,” he says. “We recognized that as leaders in our community, it’s easier just to start something. And we just keep inviting people. We’re sharing a meal. We’re sharing our culture.”

Seated at Hongvanthong’s table was Catherina Celosse who brought chicken wings inspired by her Dutch Indonesian father.

“He learned to cook by watching his mother and other women in his family and I used to watch him make this,” she says, adding that she did consult the internet for tips like parboiling the wings. “I tried to recreate one of his dishes. It isn’t like a classic Indonesian meal. But to me it represented the spirit of what this gathering was all about.”

An eclectic spread

Near the food table hung a banner featuring a black-and-white picture of Hong Neok Woo. Born in a small town near the Chinese city of Chang Chow, Woo in 1860 became the first Asian to be naturalized in Lancaster. It looked almost as if he was inspecting the spread of eclectic cuisine, like the liver sauce that went with the lechon and bowls of rice and noodles overflowing with eggplant, mushrooms and more.

With a rainbow of hues on display, one could easily overlook a small tray of something resembling brown cigars. That is until one bit into those little geodes of shimmering, bright purple sweetness. They were stuffed with ube — a purple yam that’s native to the Philippines and currently all over trendy menus and social media with more than half a million #ube posts on Instagram.

Quinn Luu brought Vietnamese shrimp toast.

“My husband’s mom makes it all the time and we find everyone is always fighting over it,” she says.

Anthony Luu says it’s always part of their family’s Thanksgiving.

“Right next to the turkey. Some Vietnamese shrimp toast,” he says. “Some fried rice and egg rolls. Mashed potatoes. Corn and cranberries.”

Vanessa Zimmerman brought German potato salad.

Born in South Korea, she was adopted as a baby by parents with Pennsylvania Dutch German heritage.

“We have a multicultural family. I call it the U.N. It’s really awesome,” she says. “But we do typically have at least one or two Pennsylvania Dutch staples at food events. In the summertime, German potato salads are a big thing.”

Zimmerman breezed into her first Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders potluck with an air of confidence that offered no signs of nerves. There were some, though.

“I felt a bit nervous because I didn’t really know anyone,” she later wrote on Facebook. “However, I was warmly welcomed by everyone there. ... I look forward to creating new friendships and learning more about myself and Asian heritage!”

Cindy Guo helped Zimmerman find a spot for her salad and then — as she did with most everyone who brought food — recorded a quick video of explanation the dish. Cindy’s husband, Sam, was tapped to cut up that lechon.

The Guos brought bao buns. Those pillowy pockets of dough filled with a pork mixture are labor intensive, he says. They aren’t on the menu of Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, the restaurant the couple founded.

A flash fire at Silantra’s Fruitville Pike location in May shuttered the site for about two weeks and landed Cindy Guo in the hospital. Before she was released, Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders members already had a group text going and a meal train organized, Julia Cao says.

“Three years ago ... doing something like this wasn’t something I could imagine … we all stayed in our little bubbles,” Cao says. “Living in Lancaster my whole life I never saw that kind of camaraderie. And now it feels like something that’s always been needed. We rely on each other. We lean on each other.”

Building community

Several of those gathered at the potluck this month were at Lancaster City Hall last month when City Council passed a resolution recognizing the contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

The resolution notes how the Transcontinental Railroad relied on the labor of Chinese immigrants. It describes how in the 1970s, Vietnamese refugees joined Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Asian Indian and other South Asian, East Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants who were already in Lancaster and how — more recently — the city welcomed many refugees of the Karen and Chin ethnic groups from Myanmar and Bhutanese from Nepal.

It also notes that members of those groups “have long endured unfair discrimination, racial slurs and violence, which have been exacerbated in recent years by scapegoating during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A few council members added words of appreciation for the effort that many gathered that night in council chambers had invested in organizing the city’s first Lunar New Year celebration in Ewell Plaza in January.

“To all of you individually and collectively, you are a lot of bright lights in the city and we appreciate your efforts to organize,” Mayor Danene Sorace told them. “I think you have created an atmosphere of welcome to connect many cultures within the AAPI community and beyond and I appreciate that.” (AAPI is an acronym for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.)

Brian Nguyen addressed council from a podium during the meeting. Kicked back in a backward ballcap, he was in a much more casual mode at the potluck, enjoying a mild summer night and the sounds of bounce-house enthusiasm while chatting with folks such as Cao.

“We never decided we’re just going to get together and start with some fancy meeting, form a coalition and put in minutes,” Cao says. “We were like, ‘Bring food. We’ll gather.’ And that’s how everything started.”

She and Nguyen say they want that low-key vibe to continue even as the organization takes steps — like electing officers — to make things a little more formal.

“Food is the universal language, regardless of what your background is,” Nguyen says. “It’s good to break bread and learn about each other. It’s a great ice breaker. It’s one of those things where we all speak the same language. To see people learn and educate with an open heart and an open stomach? Beautiful things can come from that.”

Recipes

We asked a few folks who attended the Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders potluck this month to share recipes for their contributions. Here they are.

BAO SKINS

Those who have seen the Academy Award-winning 2018 Pixar short film “Bao” may recognize that these are fluffy buns that are steamed and which can be stuffed with a wide variety of fillings. Cindy and Sam Guo, owners of Silantra Asian Street Kitchen brought bao to the potluck. They shared their recipe for bao skins. YouTube is filled with tutorials on how to cut bao dough and then cinch it as well as options for filling.

Ingredients:

1 cup of warm water

1 1/2 cups warm milk

3 tablespoons dry yeast

6 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons oil (can be any kind, the Guos prefer sesame for added aroma.)

6 tablespoons sugar

7 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoons salt

Directions:

1. Add the first five ingredients and hand whisk lightly. Let that rest for at least 10 minutes for the yeast to fully activate.

2. In a separate bowl add the next four ingredients. Mix those with a mixer or by hand.

3. Slowly pour the wet ingredients (the mixture with the active yeast) into the mixing bowl and combine. The finished dough should be soft and elastic and should not stick to your fingers. Let the dough rest, covered, for two hours. It should rise to three times its size.

‘MOM’S SHRIMP TOAST’

“It’s easy and it’s fresh,” says Quinn Luu, who credits her Vietnamese mother-in-law for the recipe for these, which went quickly at the potluck.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound shrimp, raw, peeled

1/2 pound imitation crab, chopped finely

2 green onions, finely sliced

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1/2 yellow onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup cheese (Any preferred blend. She uses cheddar or a Mexican blend.)

1 French baguette, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces

To taste: fish sauce and sugar (they use about 3 tablespoons of each) and salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. In a food processor, lightly chop the shrimp. Do not over process. You’re looking for small pieces, but not close to a paste.

3. Chop crab.

4. Mix the shrimp, crab, half the green onion, celery, yellow onion, garlic, mayonnaise, cheese, fish sauce and sugar.

5. Microwave a small amount to taste and make sure the shrimp is cooked through. Add the fish sauce, sugar, salt and paper to taste.

6. Spread the mixture on top of the baguette slices. Bake for about 15 minutes then broil for about 3 minutes until golden. Top with the rest of the sliced green onions.

MANGO AND STICKY RICE

From hot-thai-kitchen.com.

Pailin “Pai” Chongchitnant — author of Hot Thai Kitchen and host of a Pailin’s Kitchen, a YouTube channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers — gave LNP | LancasterOnline permission to run this recipe. There’s a tutorial of her making preparing this on her site. Saritha Rothermel, who was born in Thailand, made this dish and brought it to the Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders potluck this month. “It’s easy. You do need a sticky rice steamer though,” Rothermel says. “I haven’t found it to be successful any other way.”

Ingredients:

For the sticky rice:

1 cup glutinous white rice

2/3 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

For the salted coconut sauce:

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon rice flour

1 tablespoon water

Also needed:

2 tablespoons shelled, split mung beans

2 to 3 mangoes

Directions:

1. Wash the rice by placing it in a mixing bowl. Cover it with cold water, then vigorously swish the rice with your hand to release loose starch. Pour off the cloudy water and repeat the washing four more times or until the water runs clear.

2. Cover the rice with room temperature water and let it soak for at least four hours and up to overnight.

3. Drain the rice well and steam the rice for 25-30 minutes over boiling water. Line a steamer rack with wet muslin or thin white tea towel, place the rice on the cloth and fold the edges of the cloth over the rice, creating a package. Make sure the rice doesn't cover the entire rack — there should be space around the rice to allow steam to come up.

4. While the rice is cooking, combine the coconut milk, sugar and salt in a small pot. Cook it over medium heat until the sugar is completely dissolved. Cover and keep warm.

5. When the rice is done, place the rice into a mixing bowl and immediately pour the syrup over the rice. Stir to break up any lumps, then cover with a lid, a plate, or aluminum foil and let sit for 20 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to fold the bottom part of the rice up to the top to help redistribute the syrup and let sit for at least another 20 minutes or until ready to serve.

6. For the salted coconut sauce, stir the rice flour in 1 tablespoon of water until there are no more lumps. Combine the rice flour slurry, coconut milk and salt in a small pot. Cook over medium high heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture comes to a gentle boil and has thickened.

7. For the beans (which can be prepared ahead of time and stored in an airtight container) rinse the beans twice in cold water and add them to a small pot and cover with 2 cups of cold water. Over medium heat, bring the water to a gentle boil. Once boiled, immediately remove from heat and cover the pot; let sit for 10 minutes. Drain off the cooking water and rinse the beans in cold water. Drain well.

8. In a lightly greased saute pan, toast the beans over medium high heat, stirring frequently, until the beans are dry, crunchy and start developing a light golden color. Let cool on a plate.

9. Serve the rice beside sweet, fresh cut mangoes. Spoon some salted coconut sauce over the rice and sprinkle with the crispy mung beans.