Dana Stucchi still remembers Easters spent in Naples, Italy.

The owner of Lancaster city bakery La Dolce Vita lived in Naples until 11th grade, when her family moved to the United States. During those Italian Easters, she recalls attending church on Palm Sunday — the Sunday before Easter — and bringing home holy water and palms to bless the home.

“The oldest person in the house, which was my grandfather at the time, would bless the family prior to our meal,” Dana said.

The menu typically included roasted lamb, homemade lasagna and pizza rustica, a flaky pie filled with eggs, cheese and meat.

“In Italy, we start our meal in the early afternoon, but we sit at the table and talk, and eat for five to six hours,” Liberto Stucchi, Dana’s father, said. “It’s a long journey at the table.”

Her maternal grandparents owned a bakery in Naples. So naturally, pastries played a big role on the holiday table — and in the family bakery — during the holiday season.

Now, decades later and an ocean away, Dana continues those traditions with offerings at her own business, La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery.

Easter eats

Dana’s interest in the culinary arts began in her grandmother’s kitchen in Naples, where she learned how to make pasta from scratch.

After moving to the United States, Dana first settled with her family in Long Island, New York — where she’d help at her uncle’s bakery by preparing cookies.

“I was in 12th grade when I started helping at the bakery, dipping cookies — and my uncle saw I had a talent for art,” Dana says. “That’s when he gave me a shot and said, ‘why don’t you learn how to decorate cakes?’ ”

In 2005, Dana moved to Lancaster, where she now continues her family’s traditions in her own Italian bakery. La Dolce Vita, at 9 N. Duke St., is named after the beloved Federico Fellini film of the same name. “La Dolce Vita” means “the sweet life.”

“When we first moved here, people didn’t know too much about Italian pastries, but now people are asking for our pizza rustica, and quaresimali — people love it,” Dana said.

Dana says quaresimali, an almond biscuit cookie, is a must-have at the Easter table. Also popular are pastries like pastiera, a tart made with cooked wheat, eggs, ricotta and orange.

There’s also Easter bread — a soft, sweet brioche bread formed into braided wreaths, and colored eggs, which signify fertility, are baked into them.

In Italy, St. Joseph’s Day, or the Feast of St. Joseph, celebrated in March is a very special holiday and a staple pastry to enjoy on this day and throughout the month are San Giuseppe zeppole. These pockets of fried dough are packed with a custard cream and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and a cherry.

Each of these Easter goodies and more are available at La Dolce Vita during the holiday season.

Also available are Italian ricotta cheesecakes, Easter sugar cookies and sfingi, fried dough coated in sugar.

It’s recommended to preorder these treats through the bakery if you can, as items do sell out quickly.

A family affair

After decades and generations, the bakery is still a family affair. Dana’s parents help out in the kitchen, starting their day before anyone in the bakery at three, sometimes 4 in the morning, several times a week.

“I took my parents out of retirement and dragged them back into the bakery business,” Dana says with a laugh.

But Liberto is happy to help — even during a demanding holiday season.

“We do this because we love what we do. The bakery is where you can get coffee or dessert and form a relationship with the people you see every day,” Liberto says.

Running a bakery means long hours, especially during a holiday season. So, the family — whose immediate family is mostly still in Italy — doesn’t celebrate the same way they once did.

They do still connect, though — over Skype, a week or two later. But Dana says she’s happy to help others with their celebrations.

“When you have a passion for something, that’s what keeps you going. Seeing people enjoy our dessert, at the end of the day — it’s really nice,” Dana says.

ITALIAN EASTER TREATS These Italian Easter pastries are offered at La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery during the week of Easter. While they are available each day, items do sell out quickly, and customers are encouraged to preorder. For more information, call the bakery at 717-239-5101. Pastiera: A wheat tart made with cooked wheat, eggs, ricotta cheese, and flavored with orange or other citrus. Pizza rustica: A pie made with a flaky pie crust that is filled with eggs, cheese and meat. San Giuseppe zeppole: A must-make for St. Joseph’s Day in Italy, these zeppole are made with a choux pastry dough, filled with custard cream, and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and a cherry. Sfingi: Fried doughnut topped with powdered or crystallized sugar. Easter bread: A soft, sweet brioche bread formed into braided wreaths, and colored eggs, which signify fertility, are baked into them. Quaresimali: An almond biscuit cookie. Easter cookies: Pastel sugar cookies. Italian cheesecake: Cheesecake made with ricotta.