"No taxation without relaxation" is a fitting slogan for Kona Ice's upcoming giveaway.

Kona Ice, a national shaved ice mobile business, will give away free shaved ice on Tax Day, which is April 18.

The truck will be in the Hager parking lots, at 40 N. Market St. in downtown Lancaster, and will serve shaved ice and give away flower leis from 2-3 p.m.

Though there will be Kona Ice trucks serving shaved ice across the United States, the one in Lancaster will be the only location in south-central Pennsylvania to get free shaved ice on Tax Day.

For more information about the event, or Kona Ice, visit kona-ice.com.

