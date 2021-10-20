Chef, author and host of "Good Eats" Alton Brown will make a stop in Lancaster this Thursday as part of a tour of his new show, "Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats."

The new show will feature lots of food, science, comedy and chances for audience participation.

But, his stop at the American Music Theatre isn't the renowned chef's first stop in the county. In 2016, Brown claimed that the now-closed Ma(i)son was one of his favorite restaurants.

One year later, he shared social media that Italian restaurant Luca, at 436 W. James St. in Lancaster city, had the "best salad in the world." (LNP | LancasterOnline asked Brown about that visit, but a representative for Brown said he didn't remember the salad, as he dined at Luca a few years ago.)

In anticipation for his nearly sold-out Lancaster show, we asked Brown a few questions via email. Answers have been edited for clarity.

For tickets and more information about Brown's American Music Theatre show, visit amtshows.com/alton-brown.

You're debuting a new several-month-long tour and will be on stage in some of the biggest cities in the country. What do you hope people take away from your live show?

First and foremost, I want them to have a good time … obviously. I also really like making people curious, so that if they do learn a thing or two they’ll go out in the world and feed that curiosity.

The show is described as a "culinary variety show" with lots of opportunities for crowd participation. What's it like interacting with fans so directly, especially after the pandemic kept us all apart for so long?

Audience interaction has always been a big part of our live tours and I didn’t want to cut that out if I didn’t have to. We do have a COVID-19 officer with us on stage and we’ve built protective measures into the show. And honestly, I’m glad, because I’ve so missed live audiences …people … actual, real people.

Are there any other Lancaster foods or restaurants on your short list to try?

I don’t know if our COVID-19 bubble will allow me out much, but I’m always on the look out for a decent cup of joe.

What would your advice be for chefs in an up-and-coming foodie destination like Lancaster?

Read, cook, eat, travel, eat, repeat.