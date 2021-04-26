It's National Pretzel Day, a national holiday that celebrates the deep-rooted history and cultural significance of pretzels.

The treat, likely created by monks in 610 AD, was meant to be a treat for children, called a "pretiola," meaning "small reward," said Kurt Van Glider, general manager of the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery.

The "small reward" was traditionally served with dried fruit or a drizzle of honey. It was a Christian tradition and incentive to get kids to learn prayers.

In 1861, Julius Sturgis founded the first pretzel bakery in Lititz, according to History.com.

Van Glider showed reporter Aniya Thomas how to roll a pretzel in honor of National Pretzel Day.

Check out the video below.